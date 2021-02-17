CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Eau Claire Area Stars tried and tried again to beat University School of Milwaukee goalie Molly Jex. The freshman was up to the task every time, often helped by her defense's uncanny ability to get in position to block a shot.
When the final buzzer sounded, Jex had her shutout and the Stars' season was over.
University School's Mallory Deluca scored the game's only goal in the first period, lifting the Wildcats to an upset of top-seeded ECA in the state tournament semifinals Wednesday at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
"Hockey's a crazy game," Stars coach Tom Bernhardt said. "Tournament hockey is crazy. You look for a break, you look for a bounce. We had a few opportunities that we just couldn't capitalize on. The teams that move on and continue on are teams that are able to capitalize on their opportunities."
The Wildcats took advantage of one of their first chances, scoring on the power play three minutes and 16 seconds into the afternoon contest. Molly Guenther took a shot from the point that went wide of the net, but Deluca was standing on the doorstep ready to pounce when the puck bounced back in front. She was able to backhand it by Stars goalie Alesha Smith for the eventual game-winner.
"She shot it at me," Deluca said. "I blocked it and then I saw the net was wide open with the puck there. I just put it in. It was amazing."
The University School defense did well to keep the Stars' shots to the outside for much of the game, giving Jex clean looks despite the fact that ECA outshot its opponent 18-14. A few chances did come in prime position for the Stars, but they were never able to get a clean stick on the puck.
"A lot of times you've got to create your opportunities," Bernhardt said. "I think there were times tonight where maybe we didn't do what we needed to do to create those breaks that you get in a hockey game. But obviously you're very proud of the kids for getting to this point."
Eau Claire Area was only shut out once before this year, and scored two or more goals in 15 of its 18 games.
"We've got a young freshman goalie, and we were really proud that she was able to make all-state," Wildcats coach Dan Carey said. "She's solid. You've got to have a good goaltender, a strong performance from a goaltender, this time of year to get a W. Molly stepped up and she played great."
ECA's Smith, also an all-state selection, was close to matching Jex's performance. She made 13 saves.
The Stars graduate an impactful senior class of nine players: Madison Schwengler, Jaiden Ivey, Kami Krumenauer, Paige Ruppert, Ally Wagner, Paige Rodriguez, Kalie Gruhlke, Ryele Pyykola and Noami Stow. Those girls are the last remaining from the group that brought the program its first state title in 2018.
"This senior class has accomplished a lot," Bernhardt said. "Being in two state tournaments, being in two sectional finals. They've experienced a lot of games like this. We're obviously going to miss this group of kids."
University School, making its first trip to the final since winning a state title in 2015, will play Chippewa Falls/Menomonie Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids.
University School 1, Eau Claire Area 0
USM;1;0;0;- 1
ECA;0;0;0;- 0
First period: 1, USM, Mallory Deluca (Molly Guenther), 3:16 (pp).
Shots on goal: USM 7-5-2-14, ECA 7-8-3-18. Penalties: USM 3 for 6 mins, ECA 3 for 6 mins. Goalies: USM: Molly Jex (18 shots, 18 saves); ECA: Alesha Smith (14 shots, 13 saves).