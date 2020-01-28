The Eau Claire Area Stars got revenge on Tuesday and one step closer to the program’s first Big Rivers title since 2012.
Paige Ruppert scored twice as ECA bested Hudson, which ended the Stars’ season last year in the sectional final, 4-1 at Hobbs Ice Arena. The victory, combined with Saint Croix Valley’s 3-0 win against Chippewa Falls/Menomonie Tuesday, sets up for a winner-take-all matchup between ECA and Saint Croix Valley for the conference crown next Tuesday.
“It is pretty exciting,” Stars forward Madison Schwengler said. “We just have to keep working hard to achieve that.”
The victory was the Stars’ first against their rival since last season’s ECA postseason finale.
Hudson opened the scoring in just under five minutes into the second, with Chloe Hepfler knocking home a third Raider chance on ECA goalie Alesha Smith. Under three minutes later Ruppert equalized on her first goal of the evening, sending off a seemingly innocent shot from the right of the net that made it past Hudson’s Alayna Kunshier.
“We got down 1-0, but we were very happy with how the kids responded after that,” ECA coach Tom Bernhardt said.
Ruppert’s second goal, which came with 5:31 remaining in the middle frame, looked just as innocuous, needing to redirect off a Hudson defender’s skate in front of the crease and in.
“I don’t think you can go wrong when you get pucks to the net,” Bernhardt said.
“That’s what we told the kids. The first time we played them we maybe had 15, 16 shots for the entire game. ... We just stressed to the kids that you have to find ways to get out of the corner and get something to the net. And good things happen.”
The best play of the bunch came on the third goal, when Cameron Carmody fired off a one-timer from the left side after Schwengler sent her a pass from behind the net. Schwengler put an exclamation mark on the victory with 2:03 remaining in the game, ripping a shot to the top right corner of the net after corralling a Ruppert pass.
While Hudson isn’t the power it has been in years past, the Raiders showed they were still dangerous by besting the Stars 4-3 in the teams’ first meeting on Jan. 7.
“We’ve got a lot of respect for their program,” Bernhardt said. “They’re a good hockey team and we knew that tonight was going to be a battle. We don’t look at last year. We look at what’s ahead here, and that’s a team that is very dangerous. It was good to see the kids respond tonight.”
As for their next BRC foe, the Stars won the first meeting with the Fusion, with Ruppert and Paige Rodriguez scoring and Smith earning a 32-save shutout. But their attention won’t be on the Big Rivers finale for a few days, considering a non-conference duel with Hayward is the next on the schedule. That home contest is slated for Thursday.
While the remaining five non-conference games on the schedule won’t directly lead to a banner at Hobbs, they are valuable come seeding time for the playoffs. Raising a second state championship banner in three years is obviously the end goal and the team’s main focus, but a BRC title would be a strong indication the Stars are on the right path.
“I think any time you win a championship it means something,” Bernhardt said. “If you can come out of here and be near the top of that heat, be competing going into that last game for a conference championship, that’s on the kids putting themselves in that position.”
ECA Stars 4, Hudson 1
Hudson 0 1 0 — 1
ECA 0 3 1 — 4
Second period: 1, Hudson, Chloe Hepfler (Carly Tersteeg), 4:49; 2, ECA, Paige Ruppert (Lauren Carmody, Annika Olson), 7:09 (pp); 3, ECA, Ruppert (Brynn Richard, Olson), 11:29; 4, ECA, Cameron Carmody (Madison Schwengler, Olson). Third period: 5, ECA, Schwengler (Ruppert), 14:57.
Shots on goal: Hudson 6-9-7-22; ECA 5-8-8-21. Penalties: Hudson 4 for 8 mins; ECA 3 for 6 mins. Goalies: Hudson: Alayna Kunshier (20 shots, 16 saves); ECA: Alesha Smith (22 shots, 21 saves). Records: Hudson 5-11-1, 1-4-0; ECA 14-2-1, 4-1-0.