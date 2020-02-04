BALDWIN — The ECA Stars controlled possession for much of the game, sending wave after wave of attack against St. Croix Valley.
Unfortunately for the Stars, it just didn’t translate into goals. ECA was unable to earn its first Big Rivers title since 2012 despite outshooting and outchancing their opponents, falling 3-0 to the Fusion in the winner-take-all BRC finale in Baldwin.
For the Stars, they can take solace in this not being the end. While a BRC crown would have been a perk, the focus has always been on the playoffs. The program showed when it won a state title in 2018 that a conference title wasn’t necessary.
“Winning tonight would have been nice for the kids, to say that you won the conference,” Stars coach Tom Bernhardt said.
“A conference championship, not to take anything away from it, it’s six hockey games out of a 24-game season. The tournament is what you shoot for no matter where you’re at in the conference race.”
For the Fusion, the victory marked the program’s first conference title since the 2015-16 season. The squads entered the contest tied atop the Big Rivers with eight points, though the Stars were likely favorites heading into the finale after winning the teams’ first matchup 2-0.
“It’s great,” Fusion coach Matt Cranston said of the title. “We haven’t done it for a while. Back in the day we did it all the time, but Eau Claire’s kind of been — and Hudson for a year or two — the dominant team with all their great players. It’s good to be back.”
ECA’s control of play started from the first faceoff, with the Stars outshooting the Fusion 12-5 in the first frame. Still, ECA went down nine minutes into the contest due to a bit of bad luck. St. Croix Valley’s Abbie DeLong fired the puck toward the front of the net that hit perfectly off defender Emmie Verhaagh’s stick and redirected past goalie Alesha Smith.
“That’s a break, but that’s the game of hockey,” Bernhardt said.
Juneau Paulsen put the Fusion up two in the second when she fired home a shot off a pass from behind the net from Jaden Woiwode.
The third period was the Stars’ least prolific, leading to just five shots on goal, but that didn’t mean it was without opportunities. Eventually, St. Croix Valley was able to all but secure a title with an empty netter from Amber DeLong with 1:53 remaining.
ECA finished with 29 shots on goal to the Fusion’s 17.
“We thought that our kids played hard tonight,” Bernhardt said. “We did generate quite a few opportunities. Credit to them, credit to their goaltender. They capitalized on those opportunities.”
While the conference slate is over, the Stars still have four regular season games remaining on the schedule.
The final stretch kicks off Thursday against Black River Falls and wraps up with Rock County, Central Wisconsin and Wisconsin Valley Union.
Then comes the postseason, which could see these two teams meet for a rubber match.
“That’s a hockey team that’s going to be one of the top teams in the state, one of the top teams in the section,” Bernhardt said. “Hopefully we have an opportunity to see them down the road.”
St. Croix Valley 3, Eau Claire Area 0
Eau Claire Area 0 0 0 — 0
St. Croix Valley 1 1 1 — 3
First period: 1, SCV, Abbie DeLong (Bella Rasmuson), 9:01. Second period: 2, SCV, Juneau Paulsen (Jaden Woiwode, Lilly Accola), 5:37. Third period: 3, SCV, Amber DeLong (Rasmuson), 15:07 (en).
Shots on goal: Eau Claire Area 29; St. Croix Valley 17. Penalties: Eau Claire Area 2 for 4 mins; St. Croix Valley 3 for 6 mins. Goalies: Eau Claire Area: Alesha Smith (16 shots, 14 saves); St. Croix Valley: Sydney Seeley (29 shots, 29 saves). Records: Eau Claire Area 16-3-1,4-2, St. Croix Valley 18-5-0, 5-1.