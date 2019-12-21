“We’re pretty good, I guess,” Eau Claire Area’s Lauren Carmody said with a smile.
Pretty good, I guess?
Nine games into the season and the Stars remain undefeated. They’ve won blowouts and tight games and one thing is becoming very clear, this Eau Claire Area team is for real. They rank No. 2 in the state and showed just how dominant they can be Saturday, blanking fifth-ranked Madison Metro 3-0 at Hobbs Arena.
“That was a big win for us,” Stars coach Tom Bernhardt said. “That’s a really good hockey team that is highly-ranked in the state. We knew there would be a good pace to the game today and I challenged them before the game to come out and play at that pace and tempo with energy and right from the get-go the played really hard.”
In her first game of the season, Cameron Carmody showed the kind of skill that made her one of the Stars’ best players last season. She opened things up six minutes into the game by whizzing down the right side of the ice in Lynx territory and sliding a shot into the right corner of the net.
Nine minutes later, the Stars showed what they can do with the man advantage. They kept the Lynx off-balance by zipping the puck around the ice before Madison Schwengler received it just outside the left circle. She zig-zagged around a Lynx defender and let it rip from point blank range to put ECA up 2-0.
The Stars scored two goals on 11 shots in the first period and Bernhardt didn’t even think it was his team’s best period.
“That second period I thought we actually played better,” he said. “We had some opportunities and we missed the net.”
ECA peppered Lynx goaltender Camryn McKersie with 13 shots in the second and another eight in the third but couldn’t beat her for that put-away third goal until she was pulled with just over two minutes to go in the game.
“We’re starting to figure things out here,” Bernhardt said. “You look at this team, the kids proved today that they can be a pretty good hockey team and that was probably our most complete game of the year from the start of the game to the end.”
If this team is really just starting to figure things out, the rest of the state should be concerned. They don’t have a single player in the top 20 in the state in points per game and that’s exactly what makes them so dominant.
“I feel like everyone contributes,” Lauren Carmody said. “It’s not one person going out there getting the puck, everyone contributes to everything.”
They roll out three or four lethal lines that few teams can compete with. It’s not the top-end talent of Paige Rodriguez, Lauren Carmody, Madison Schwengler and Kami Kruemenauer that is unique, it’s the Stars’ depth that makes them dominant.
“That’s our strength this year,” Bernhardt said. “Everyone is contributing and they’re really buying in to playing together as a group and that’s encouraging to see that.”
Behind those scorers, they’ve got a pair of goalies in Naomi Stow and Alesha Smith who can compete with anyone.
Stow stopped all 23 Lynx shots and repeatedly came up with big saves for Eau Claire Area on Saturday
“Naomi is unreal,” Lauren said. “There were times she was standing on her head and we were like ‘Naomi, Naomi!’ and she would just grab the puck out of nowhere and it’s nice to have a goalie like that, you just feel comfortable and confident with her.”
Two years ago, Lauren and Stow were underclassmen on the Eau Claire co-op that won the state championship. They know what it takes to reach the pinnacle and they agree this team has the potential to make it back to the top.
"I think it’s our hard work and relentlessness that is setting us apart from everyone else," Stow said. "We work so hard in practice, I think we get better every time."
The Stars have two more games left before the new year, then they enter the final month and a half of the season before the playoffs start. If this team is truly just starting to hit its stride, the future should be very bright.
Eau Claire Area 3, Madison Metro 0
Madison 0 0 0 - 0
ECA 2 0 1 - 3
First period: 1, ECA, Cameron Carmody (Paige Rodriguez), 6:21; 2, ECA, Madison Schwengler (Emmie Verhaagh, Annika Olson), pp, 14:46. Third period: 3, ECA, Rodriguez (Lauren Carmody), en, 16:08.
Shots on goal: Madison 23; ECA 33. Penalties: Madison 4 for 8 minutes; ECA 3 for 6 minutes. Goalies: Madison: Camryn McKersie (32 shots, 30 saves); ECA: Naomi Stow (23 shots, 23 saves). Records: Madison 5-2-0; ECA 8-0-1.