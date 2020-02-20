CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey was minutes away from its first postseason victory in six years.
But even with the turnaround the Sabers program has experienced, sometimes you need heartbreak to take the next step.
Hayward forced overtime with a goal from Jerzy Petit with 4:38 remaining in regulation, then won in the extra period with a wrister from Kennedy Sprenger in a 2-1 first-round contest Thursday at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
“Unfortunately, the season ended, but it’s been a big turnaround for us,” Sabers coach Tony Menard said. “Win a BRC game, get a home game, get double-digit wins.”
CFM goalie Haley Frank stood on her head throughout the game, making 33 saves for the Sabers. But Hayward was eventually able to break through after controlling play for much of the second and third periods.
“Obviously she’s having a tough time right now, but she should be having her head held high,” Menard said. “She played outstanding for us.”
Ella Ausman put CFM up early with a goal in the late stages of the first period, catching Hayward goalie Emma Qumbly with a low angle shot from the right side. From there, Hayward started applying the pressure.
Petit started the comeback with an impressive individual effort, skating down the left side of the Saber zone and beating Frank far side. Then a minute and ten seconds into the extra frame Sprenger ended it on a power play shot from the left circle.
“They are good at working under pressure, 100%,” Hayward co-head coach Emily Stark said. “They know what they need to do to win and they’ve done it before. There’s a bunch of times where we’ve come from behind and they know what that feels like.”
CFM’s promising season included 10 wins, the first time the program reached double-digit victories since 2011-12. The senior class is small, just four girls in total, but does include Frank.
“Them leaving the team is going to be tough, just the characters that they are on and off the ice,” Menard said. “But we’re really looking forward to the future here. And they’re the reason we’re looking forward to it, the example that they set.”
The Hayward victory spoiled what would have been a dramatic Big Rivers rivalry game in the second round, as the Hurricanes advanced to play the Eau Claire Area Stars. ECA, the top seed in Sectional No. 1, earned the only bye in CFM and the Stars’ sectional.
ECA swept the two-game series in the regular season, winning 1-0 on the road and 3-0 at Hobbs Ice Arena. But the Hurricanes have been hot as of late, now riding a four-game win streak.
“We’re expecting them to come out hard,” Stark said of the Stars. “It’s always tough in their barn because they have a lot of support. We just hope we can get those quality shots on net like we did today.”