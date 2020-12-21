It might take a little time for regulars at the Chippewa Falls gym to get accustomed to all the new faces around.
That's because there are a lot of them.
The Cardinals girls basketball team has an almost entirely new roster this winter following the graduation of a large senior class. All five of last year's starters are gone, along with some key reserves.
What's left is a group of players hungry for experience and a chance to prove what they can do. They've got some big shoes to fill, replacing a class which helped bring home three Big Rivers Conference championships in its career.
"It's a challenge, but it's also fun to get a group of kids that is so focused on improving and so focused on getting us back to where the teams the last couple years have been," Chi-Hi coach Becca Bestul said. "It's been very refreshing to go back to some of the basics that the last couple of years we haven't had the need to use, like the X's and O's."
This year's squad has two seniors in guard Savannah Hinke and forward Kirsten Johnson. They averaged three and 2.2 points per game last season, respectively, and accounted for almost all of the varsity experience on the team heading into this year.
Everybody else is learning as they go.
"I think the kids are enjoying the challenges that come with this type of year," Bestul said. "I think they enjoy the improvement. Our first games were a little bit painful because we've definitely got some growing pains to get through, but we are seeing steps in the right direction."
Chi-Hi has dropped a pair of games to open the season, falling 42-33 to River Falls and 69-40 to Stevens Point.
With time, Bestul expects things to come together as the girls adjust to the varsity game. There have been some bright spots early on, especially from Hinke.
The guard has been the team's only senior as the Cardinals await the return of Johnson from quarantine. Hinke has impressed the coaching staff with the way she has handled the extra responsibility on her shoulders.
"Right now, all of the leadership responsibility is on her," Bestul said. "Her ability as a leader is starting to come out, and we hadn't really seen that part of her in the past. She's doing a great job with it."
Others are taking the opportunity to get their careers going. Brooklyn Sandvig scored 17 points against River Falls and added eight against Stevens Point. Emily Hakes had a team-high 13 points against Stevens Point.
But getting things to click in all phases of the game takes some trial and error, which comes with time. The Cardinals haven't had a lot of that after seeing the start of their season delayed until Dec. 7.
"We're not shooting the ball real well yet, but that's to be expected since they haven't really been in the gym since February," Bestul said. "The biggest thing is just feeling each other out, learning the new group. A lot of them played together on JV, but not with Savannah and Kirsten, so just figuring each other out has been the biggest piece of this."
But once things pick up and the Cardinals get past the learning curve, Bestul believes they've got a chance to turn some heads in the Big Rivers.
"Defensively, being tough and offensively, not turning the ball over — if we can get to that point by midseason, where we've really improved in those areas, I think we will surprise some of the teams that we play."