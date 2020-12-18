COLFAX — Even coming off some mixed results to start the season, the Colfax girls basketball team proved it's still a threat in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference.
The Vikings opened the second half with an 8-0 run and pulled away for a 58-45 win over Durand on Friday, pulling even with the Panthers atop the conference standings.
Colfax, which had dropped three of its first five games of the season, was strong across the board against its conference rival. The Vikings played tough defense, shot the ball well from deep and generally limited mistakes to earn a key victory.
"We've had a rough start, but I told the girls from day one that we can play with anybody," Colfax coach Courtney Sarauer said. "We've just got to get firing on all cylinders, and we've got a bunch of kids who haven't played that much and don't have much varsity experience. I'm just excited to see where we head from here."
The Vikings got a game-high 14 points from Madison Barstad, and Addisyn Olson added 13 of her own.
Contributions came from all over. Freshman McKenna Shipman caught fire in the second half to finish with 12 points of her own.
Leading by five coming into the second half, Colfax (3-3, 3-1) got a pair of 3-pointers from Barstad and Bailey Bradford along with a bucket from Emilee Burcham-Scofield right out of the gate. It stretched the Vikings' advantage to 33-20, and Durand only got back within 10 points of the lead for a short stretch midway through the half.
The Vikings clamped down defensively and the Panthers struggled to get shots to fall. Colfax held Durand to eight points through the first nine-plus minutes of the second half.
"We stressed all week just how important boxing out and rebounding are," Sarauer said. "I thought we did an excellent job in that aspect."
Durand (4-2, 3-1) shot the ball well from deep, particularly when Leah Sabelko was involved. The senior made four triples, but the Panthers couldn't find as much success scoring from inside the arc.
Although Durand heated up at a few points in the second half, Colfax always did enough to keep the Panthers at arm's length. Shipman scored all of her points after halftime, and Olson had eight second-half points.
"After we shot 3 for 24 in the second half (in our last game), I said I'd just love to see multiple people make shots. I think a lot girls stepped up for us tonight," said Sarauer, in her first year as the Vikings head coach.
"(Barstad) was good as always, and McKenna knocked down some huge shots in the second half. Addisyn Olson came to play tonight too. It was good to see, it was a huge team win. Everybody did exactly what we asked them to do."
Sabelko and Madisyn Kilboten scored 12 points apiece for Durand. Joslin Carothers added 10 points.
The Panthers responded to Colfax's 8-0 run in the second half with an 8-2 run of its own, cutting the lead to 35-28. But six straight points for the Vikings restored the cushion, and the deficit remained in double figures the rest of the way.
Colfax is scheduled to be off until Jan. 7, while Durand next takes on Prescott on Dec. 30.
Colfax 58, Durand 45
Durand (4-2, 3-1): Madison Sand 2, Madisyn Kilboten 12, Addison Weiss 2, Leah Sabelko 12, Joslin Carothers 10, Bently Bauer 5, McKenna Hurlburt 2.
Colfax (3-3, 3-1): Addisyn Olson 13, Jill Bowe 2, Bailey Bradford 8, Marissa Harmon 3, Madison Barstad 14, Emilee Burcham-Scofield 2, McKenna Shipman 12, Rylee Parker 4.
3-point goals: Durand 7 (Sabelko 4, Carothers 2, Kilboten), Colfax 9 (Bradford 2, Barstad 2, Shipman 2, Parker, Olson).
Halftime: Colfax 25-20.