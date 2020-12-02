There are new faces aplenty in the Colfax girls basketball program this year.
It starts on the sidelines, where Courtney Sarauer takes over coaching duties from Joe Doucette after 30 years. She'll have big shoes to fill after Doucette led the Vikings to three state tournaments in a career which saw him accrue 639 victories as a coach. But Sarauer is no stranger to the program — she's Doucette's daughter and starred for the Vikings herself just over a decade ago.
“One of the backbones of our team was trying to impress people with our hard work and teamwork,” Doucette said in the summer, “and with Courtney that’s not going to change. I think it’s going to be a great continuation of what we’ve been trying to do.”
The lineup Sarauer will field this year will be new too. All of Colfax's starters from last year's 21-4 team have graduated, leaving a clean slate for this winter. Players will need to adjust to larger roles in a hurry.
But if there's one thing Colfax has been in recent memory, it's consistent.
“We’ve been really blessed with a caring community around our program,” Sarauer said in June. “I think they’ve enjoyed seeing our success. It was awesome here for me as a player, and now I’m looking forward to it as a coach as well.”
Madison Barstad, Marissa Harmon and Addisyn Olson were all contributors last year, but none were relied on for scoring. That responsibility fell on Kameri Meredith and Rachel Scharlau, who each averaged just under 14 points per game to earn All-Northwest honors.
But despite the losses, Colfax is still favored in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference among league coaches surveyed by the Leader-Telegram.
Barstad showed a scoring touch in the Vikings' season opener against Mondovi on Tuesday, notching 16 points. But Mondovi came out on top, throwing its hat into the ring as a possible contender.
The Buffaloes have an experienced unit, with first team all-conference guard Morgan Clark (12 points per game) and second team wing Ella Poeschel (10 ppg) returning.
Josie Hulke, Katherine Thompson and Abby Johnson help round out a returning corps that has Mondovi off to a good start.
"(We have a) very versatile group," Buffaloes coach Kyle Kaufman said. "Blend of some now very experienced players and some potentially young contributors. Success will be determined by how well chemistry is developed."
Conference coaches agree that Mondovi could have a chance to improve on last year's 11-12 record.
Durand and Elk Mound are expected to be the other top teams in the league. The Panthers are 1-1 so far this season, led by third team All-Northwest forward McKenna Hurlburt. The senior averaged 15.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game last season.
Durand also has all-conference honorees Madisyn Kilboten and Leah Sabelko back from last year's 15-win team.
The Panthers defeated Regis to start the year before falling to Fall Creek on Tuesday.
Elk Mound was the conference runner-up behind Colfax last season and finished 18-6 overall. Tori Blaskowski is back after earning second team all-conference recognition as a freshman last season. She averaged 9.3 points per game as a ninth-grader.
The Mounders fell to Fall Creek to open the season, but saw significant scoring output from Blaskowski, Isabella Hollister and Brooke Emery. They figure to help make up a new rotation after a handful of starters from last year graduated.
Elmwood/Plum City and Boyceville finished in the middle of the pack along with Mondovi last year. The Bulldogs and Wolves both won their season openers this year.
Glenwood City went 4-18 last season and has a new coach in Carly Kittilson. The Hilltoppers have four returning starters to work with this year in Maddie Oehlke, Delanie Fayerweather, Yasmine Mendez and Bella Rassbach.
"We have wonderful leaders returning this year," Kittilson said. "We have a positive outlook for this season. The girls are coming off of very successful fall sports and are excited to carry that over into their winter season."
Spring Valley will try to improve on a 2-20 season last year. They'll need to replace their top player, Lexi Johansen, who averaged a double-double last winter.
Kyra Schilling (5 ppg, 6 rebounds per game) and Maddy Olson (4 ppg, 3 rpg) return with experience for the Cardinals.
"We will be young and inexperienced, but will work to improve each week and play hard," fifth-year coach Sean Hoolihan said.