Melrose-Mindoro has been the class of the Dairyland Large Conference in girls basketball for several years.
The results speak for themselves. The Mustangs have reached the Division 4 state championship game three seasons in a row, winning a conference title in each of those years.
This year, there's a new challenger to deal with though. Blair-Taylor has joined the Large Conference from the Small Conference after winning the league title last winter.
The switch figures to make the Dairyland Large as competitive as ever this season. But it's still Melrose-Mindoro's until proven otherwise.
That's the effect a 60-game win streak in the conference tends to have.
The Mustangs have already added to that streak with a couple of wins to start this season, led by first team all-conference pick Teagan Frey.
Blair-Taylor is led by the sophomore duo of Lindsay Steien and Abby Thompson. Steien led the conference in scoring last season, averaging 19.2 points per game. Thompson added 14.8 points per contest of her own.
Melrose-Mindoro and Blair-Taylor will be the unquestioned teams to beat in the Dairyland Large. The Dairyland Small figures to have a similar sort of balance.
Alma Center Lincoln and Independence are looked at as some of the top contenders. The Indees went 10-13 last winter, but have second team All-Northwest center Ziy Conner (19 points, 17.3 rebounds per game) returning along with three other starters.
"We hope to be in contention for the Small Dairyland championship," longtime Independence coach John Zilla said. "This year's conference looks to be very balanced."
Alma Center Lincoln moved to the Small from the Large this season after a 13-11 season. The Hornets have experience and won their first two games of the season.
In the Dairyland Large, last year's runner-up Eleva-Strum is under new leadership. J.B. Grangaard takes over as Cardinals coach, and has inherited a new-look team. Madison Schultz (7.5 ppg, 5 rpg) is back, but several key players have graduated — including first team All-Northwest guard Brianna Nelson.
"We have a young team full of athletic and intelligent girls that know the game of basketball," Grangaard said. "It will take some time to adjust to the speed of the game, but they are hungry and willing to put in the work."
The Cardinals paused their season in early December, with the aim to resume next week.
Augusta also has a new coach in Mike Vesperman. The Beavers have a couple of starters back in Phoenyx Knuth and Kennedy Schroeder and will look to improve on last year's 6-17 record.
"(We want to) be competitive in every game," Vesperman said.
Cochrane-Fountain City has experienced starters back and figures to be one of the toughest contenders in the Dairyland Large besides Melrose-Mindoro and Eleva-Strum. Whitehall will aim to improve on last year's 5-18 mark.
In the Dairyland Small, Immanuel Lutheran has a young team with only one senior. The Lancers will grow by experience this winter.