Eau Claire Memorial girls basketball coach Brandon Fanning is proud of how the Old Abes performed this season, especially given the strength of the Big Rivers Conference.
"I think our conference was very strong," he said while reflecting on the season.
It seems a fair assessment of the Big Rivers, since conference champion Menomonie earned its first trip to the state tournament. Memorial took third place in the Big Rivers, an improvement from placing fifth the previous season.
The 18-8 Abes ended their season on a road trip to Superior in the regional finals, the night after besting intracity rivals Eau Claire North in a regional semifinal at home.
"I thought we were competitive in every game." Fanning said. "I was really proud of how the group came together, was proud of how they figured out ways to win."
Fanning said there were numerous players who stepped up to make big plays throughout the season. One of those players was junior Lily Cayley, who averaged 15.1 points per game. She earned second team All-Northwest honors and was named to the first team all-conference squad for the Big Rivers. She scored 35 points in the first intracity matchup of the season.
Brenna Lasher was placed on the second team all-conference roster, and Tessa Hazelton received a nod for honorable mention. The trio led the points per game column for the Old Abes.
The Abes held a winning regular season record against North, and earned local bragging rights for the rivalry with a 69-45 victory in the regional semifinal. Fanning will bid Hazelton, Tessa Ross, Josie Barstad, and Allison Duerkop goodbye at graduation this spring, but retains a group that logged significant varsity minutes this winter for next year.
Memorial’s 10-4 conference record landed the Abes in third place behind Menomonie and Rice Lake. Their 10 wins marked a six-victory increase in the Big Rivers compared to last season. They went 7-3 in nonconference play during the regular season, winning their final five games against non-Big Rivers foes.
Fanning believes the experience his squad got this season will help next year.
"The kids I’m returning next year can hopefully serve as a stepping stone, not in the sense of ‘we’ve arrived’ but definitely as an opportunity to achieve more next year," he said. "I think we put ourselves in a good position, have a lot of experience, and we can use that."