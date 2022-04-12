The Eau Claire North girls basketball team weathered some storms this winter. When the Huskies went through a cold streak, they always seemed to bounce back.
North went 11-14 this season and finished fifth in the Big Rivers Conference with a 6-8 mark in the league. The Huskies' campaign saw a few losing streaks, but they responded with resolve each time.
North dropped four of its first six games this season, but answered by winning four of its next five. The Huskies later suffered defeat six times in a seven-game stretch, but got back on track by winning four times in their final six regular-season contests.
It was an up-and-down trajectory for much of the year, and that even manifested at times in games.
“There were moments of brilliance (and) moments of chaos,” coach Jill Italiano said after the first intracity meeting against Eau Claire Memorial in December.
The Huskies shined defensively toward the end of the season, holding opponents to an average of 52.3 points per game across its final six contests of the regular season. That was about seven points fewer than they surrendered per game during their preceding seven games.
“We spent a lot of time working on being a better overall defensive team,” Italiano said after a February contest. “I think the girls really stepped up their game defensively.”
Even in defeats late in the year, North was able to hang around with some of the area's top teams. The Huskies went down to the wire with both Rice Lake and Memorial, who took second and third in the conference, respectively.
Senior Reanna Hutchinson was a potent scorer for the Huskies. She led the Big Rivers with 16.6 points per game and was a first team pick on the all-conference squads. She also earned third-team All-Northwest honors last week.
Junior Brya Smith earned honorable mention all-conference honors after averaging eight points and eight rebounds per game for North. Senior Addison Bohman also averaged around eight points per game and was a standout shooter from 3-point range.
North's season came to an end at the hands of rival Memorial in the Division 1 regional semifinals. The Old Abes won that game 69-45.
One of the highlights of the year was a narrow 60-59 victory over Hudson in February. Hutchinson scored 21 points in the win and Bohman knocked down three 3-pointers for nine points.
The Huskies will need to replace their top two scorers in Hutchinson and Bohman next season, along with a handful of other seniors. But they figure to have an experienced group returning. Brya Smith, sophomore Jayden Smith and freshman Ellie O'Keefe all logged significant minutes this year, along with some other players in complementary roles. They'll likely have the chance to take a step forward next winter.