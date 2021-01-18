ELK MOUND — It wasn’t the prettiest of wins. But style points don’t count for anything anyways.
And when a contest carries the must-win label, the Elk Mound girls basketball team will take it every time.
The Mounders overcame a sluggish start offensively, riding their defense and some late shots to a pivotal 36-31 victory over Durand on Monday. The win over a fellow contender keeps Elk Mound in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference title hunt as the season’s stretch run approaches.
“We needed this, no question,” Mounders coach Jordan Kongshaug said. “We’re right back in it now. We’ve got a tough stretch ahead of us, but we needed this one to stay in it. And now we are.”
The victory pushed both teams’ conference records to 6-2. Both are one game behind Colfax in the Dunn-St. Croix standings.
To get that key sixth conference win, the Mounders needed to showcase their grit in a physical matchup with the Panthers. Both teams endured slow starts on offense, but kept themselves in it on the defensive end.
That much was evident in the game’s first eight minutes, when Elk Mound was held scoreless but still only trailed by three points in the aftermath. Each defense forced plenty of turnovers, keeping the scorekeeper idle for long stretches.
Things finally clicked when Elk Mound’s Stella Rhude hit a basket through contact at the 9:53 mark of the first half, good for the Mounders’ first points. She scored five points in quick succession, putting her side up 5-3, and Elk Mound never trailed again.
Both squads’ offenses primarily flowed through one player in the first half. Rhude scored all of the Mounders’ 13 points, and Leah Sabelko had eight of Durand’s 10 points.
As a result, the Mounders revisited their attack at halftime.
“We realized going into halftime that they were going to focus on trying to stop her,” Elk Mound guard Tori Blaskowski said. “So we knew we had to reverse the ball because they’d be focused on her.”
The plan got everyone more involved. After halftime, Brooke Emery hit a couple of big 3-pointers for the Mounders and the defense remained stout. Elk Mound was able to ice the game away at the free throw line.
The Mounders focused on stopping action in the lane defensively, and ball pressure resulted in turnovers too. It made a big difference in the team’s fortunes.
“If you can guard people, you’ve got a shot,” Kongshaug said. “We’re probably not going to win many offensive skills competitions, but we play hard and we’ll defend. We did a good job of that tonight.”
The Panthers’ defense kept them in the game until the end. They didn’t allow the Mounders to pass the 30-point mark until there were just over four minutes left to play.
Durand’s best shot to mount a comeback late came when Leah Sabelko went on a personal 5-0 run to trim the lead to 32-29 with 3:23 left. But the Panthers couldn’t come up with another basket until the closing seconds.
Sabelko scored a game-high 18 points for Durand. Rhude finished with 13 to lead Elk Mound.
With time running out to gain ground in the standings, the Mounders couldn’t overstate how much the win meant. There are just six games left on the team’s schedule in conference play.
“That was a huge win for us,” Blaskowski said. “We totally needed this, especially for our confidence. At the start of the year we weren’t feeling too confident, and then we got a win against Mondovi on Saturday and then a big one today. It’s just totally boosted our spirits.”
Elk Mound 36, Durand 31
Durand (7-4, 6-2): Madison Sand 4, Olivia Breidung 2, Leah Sabelko 18, Joslin Carothers 3, McKenna Hurlburt 4.
Elk Mound (6-5, 6-2): Brooke Emery 8, Tori Blaskowski 4, Kallee Rhude 2, Olivia Schreiber 4, Stella Rhude 13, Madisyn Mohr 5.
3-pointers: Durand 4 (Sand, Sabelko 2, Carothers), Elk Mound 3 (Emery 2, Mohr).
Halftime: Elk Mound 13-10.