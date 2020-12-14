Familiar faces are plentiful on the Eau Claire North girls basketball team this season.
The Huskies have all five starters back from last winter's team, and they're playing like the experienced bunch they are to start this year.
Two games in, and North has two overtime victories to its credit. The Huskies have already won half as many games as they did all of last season, showing marked improvement on the court.
When players like the Huskies' are comfortable playing at the varsity level, late-game situations become easier to navigate. The OT triumphs have come in conference play, too, against Menomonie and Eau Claire Memorial.
"We've had to fight our way through some overtime already this year," Huskies coach Jill Elliott said after the win over Memorial on Friday. "A lot of that is some experience coming through: knowing what to expect, following instructions and just showing a lot of heart."
North has a pair of senior starters back in Evie Dreger and Nadia Horn. They averaged 8.2 and six points per game last season, respectively, and have played well to start this campaign.
Dreger scored a game-high 16 points in the win over Memorial, and Horn put up 15 points against Menomonie.
Reanna Hutchinson, an honorable mention All-Big Rivers selection as a sophomore, is averaging 13 points per game to start the year.
And while there is a bevy of experience on the roster, it's still a young team. The Huskies only have three seniors, with Lizzy Cervenka joining Dreger and Horn as the only 12th-graders on the squad.
The Huskies have shown that the underclassmen are ready to step up — look no further than the win over the Old Abes for proof. Brya Smith scored 10 points in the victory, and Alyssa Polus added eight.
Sophomore Tayah Christopher scored nine points against Menomonie and gave North the lead for good against Memorial with an old-fashioned 3-point play in overtime.
It's a nice mix of youth and seniority, which bodes well for present and future success. And the close games have the added benefit of helping the less experienced players grow up in a hurry — doubly so for an overtime win against a crosstown rival.
"Especially playing in the Eagles Nest, a lot of history here for both programs, to come out on top is just epic for us," Elliott said.
Dreger said the players have learned to rely on the experience they have to get to the finish line.
"We've just learned to be patient," she said after beating Memorial. "We were able to see the game through."
North already has as many wins in the Big Rivers Conference as it did all of last year. The growth of the program over the last couple of years is now manifesting on the court.
"It's pretty exciting," Elliott said. "The last few years we were just getting our legs under us, so this feels pretty good."
Of course, winning a game in regulation might be good for bringing a team's heartbeat down a bit. But they can't argue with a 2-0 record, even if it takes a couple of extra periods to get there.
"It would be nice to not have to do an overtime to get a win, but I would take a game like that 100 times out of 100," Elliott said.
At the end of the day, could the Huskies have asked for a better start?
"No, definitely not," Dreger said. "We're pretty excited."