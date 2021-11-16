CHIPPEWA FALLS — The McDonell girls basketball team departed the La Crosse Center in February with some unfinished business. Their three-point loss to Assumption in the Division 5 state semifinals left an unwelcome taste in the Macks' mouths, and that feeling didn't go away over the ensuing eight months.
On Tuesday, McDonell got started on the path to remedying that.
The Macks kicked off their campaign to return to the state tournament with a 58-36 victory over Ladysmith in their season opener. McDonell led from start to finish in a strong start to the year.
"A lot of us have something to prove," senior Laneyse Baughman said. "We want to go to state again, and a lot of (us) set that as the goal from the start when we walked into the gym."
McDonell's defense helped carry the team to a sectional title last season, allowing more than 50 points only once in five postseason games. The team closed the season by holding eventual state champion Assumption to 46 points. If Tuesday's opener was any indication, that phase of the game will remain a strength for the Macks.
Riding a set of mix-and-match defenses, McDonell made things tough for the Lumberjills' shooters all night. McDonell kept Ladysmith off the scoreboard for nearly five minutes of game time after the opening tip and built an early 21-5 lead.
"Ladysmith is a quality team. They're going to compete for the Heart O' North Conference, and our girls did outstanding tonight," McDonell coach Don Cooper said. "The defense was outstanding tonight. ... We did it with so many kids, and it's just our depth. They're buying into our defensive concept of playing hard and running our transition."
The Macks did particularly well in forcing the Lumberjills to look for scoring outside of Raemalee Smith, one of the area's top players over the last two seasons. McDonell shadowed the junior all night to keep the ball out of her hands. She finished with 11 points.
"That was our focus, to shut her down," Cooper said. "She's a great ball player. We just focus in on how we can shut down their main person."
Meanwhile, McDonell overcame early turnovers on offense to eventually pull away. Lauryn Deetz scored a game-high 19 points and Emily Cooper added 12 of her own.
Many of McDonell's key players this season are holdovers from last winter's state tournament qualifier. The Macks have four starters back in the fold, along with several role players. After shaking off a bit of rust early, they looked like a seasoned group as they stretched their lead over Ladysmith to as much as 22 in the second half.
It was a solid start for a team that's aiming high this winter. The Macks know what it takes to get to the state tournament — many of their players even did so on the volleyball court earlier this month — and want to make their trip there a regular occurrence.
"We have some very big goals," Baughman said. "And we knew from the start that we have to work hard to achieve that."
McDonell 58, Ladysmith 36
Ladysmith (0-1): Allison Clark 7, Emerson Clark 4, Raemalee Smith 11, Holly Rands 3, Kamia Silva 8, Tori Thorpe 3.
McDonell (1-0): Destiny Baughman 3, Marley Hughes 2, Amber Adams 8, Sydney Flanagan 3, Emma Stelter 2, Emily Cooper 12, Aubrey Dorn 6, Lauryn Deetz 19, Kali Goulet 1, Abigail Petranovich 2.
3-point goals: Ladysmith 5 (Silva 2, Smith, Rands, Thorpe), McDonell 5 (Deetz 3, Cooper 2).
Halftime: McDonell 25-13.