Flexibility will be a requirement in the Heart O' North Conference this winter.
With multiple girls basketball teams in the league currently not practicing due to COVID-19 restrictions, a willingness to roll with the punches will be a must.
"It will definitely be a challenging year," Cameron coach Kim Weber said. "(We're) just really hoping to get some games in and for everyone to stay healthy."
Bloomer has delayed the start of winter sports until early January. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser has paused its season until early December. That much alone guarantees the schedule will play out differently than usual this season.
Some teams in the Heart O' North, like Ladysmith, have already been able to play this year. Others are in a holding pattern as they wait for the green light to return to the court. It's made every moment spent in the gym that much more valuable.
"The girls are very excited to be back to business and be on the court," Weber said.
Should teams be able to get on the court and play at full strength, there's no doubt among Heart O' North coaches that St. Croix Falls will be the team to beat. The Saints are newcomers to the conference, joining from the West Lakeland. They went 24-2 last year, capturing a conference title and reaching the Division 3 sectional finals.
Olivia Miron and Emily McCurdy both earned first team all-conference honors for St. Croix Falls as juniors last year. They averaged 14 and 12.8 points per game, respectively.
Northwestern won the Heart O' North last season but was hit hard by graduation. Bloomer was second, but is in a similar situation to Northwestern after playing with a senior-heavy lineup. The Tigers and Blackhawks are still expected to be competitive when they hit the court, but the door could be open for an experienced team to rise to the top.
Ladysmith went 12-4 in league play last winter and 18-6 overall. Raemalee Smith exploded onto the scene as a freshman, averaging 14.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game to earn third team All-Northwest honors. She scored 25 points in Ladysmith's season opener this season.
She's back along with Allison Clark, who pulled down 4.7 rebounds per game last season. First-year coach Mariah Stoll is excited about her team's prospects for the winter.
"Our biggest advantage is our athleticism," she said. "(We're) hoping to compete for top of the conference."
Barron was the fourth-place team last year, and the Golden Bears have four returning starters. That group includes Gracie Smith (10.7 ppg, 7.2 rpg) and Rylee Stauner (4.9 rpg, 3.3 assists per game, 4.7 steals per game).
The Golden Bears are an experienced bunch as Brittni Hover begins season No. 2 as head coach.
"We have a great group of leaders and talented kids coming back," Hover said. "We have a lot of speed and height that we will use to our advantage. This allows us to play a more up-tempo game, and also take advantage of our athletic posts inside."
Barron finished just ahead of Cameron last year. The Comets went 8-8 within the Heart O' North a season ago, and have fourth team All-Northwest guard Maddie Wall back to lead the way. She averaged 14.2 points and three assists per game last year. Eden Dellinger (9.4 ppg, 5.5 rpg) is also back after being a contributor.
"I am excited to see what this group can do," Weber said. "They are a great bunch of girls and have great chemistry on and off the court. They are used to playing with each other, so I think that will be helpful. We have some height and some quick guards."
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, which paused its practices until Dec. 3, is under new leadership. Former Regis coach Patrick Boughton takes over the Bulldogs after spending five years with the Ramblers. He guided Regis to four Western Cloverbelt titles and a state tournament berth in that time.
The Bulldogs went 6-18 last season, and graduated its top scorer in Maggie Reisner (13 ppg).
Others who will aim to improve on last season include Hayward (7-16), Cumberland (4-18) and Spooner (2-20).