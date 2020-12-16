Although it means the Lancers won't play games for over a month, Immanuel Lutheran's winter break might be a blessing in disguise.
The girls basketball team's first month of the season has been an affair featuring injury, absences and a fair amount of success. While the Lancers hope the success sticks around, they'd be happy to bid adieu to the roster misfortunes when they return for their next game on Jan. 12.
"The break, in some respects, has always been sort of helpful," Immanuel Lutheran coach Jim Sydow said. "By the end of the season, even though basketball's a pretty heavily-scheduled sport, the girls aren't sick of it at the end. It works like a refresher for us."
The Lancers went 2-1 before stepping away from competition for a month. They did so while some players were injured and others were missing due to quarantine. They've got a solid nucleus of returners from last year's team which has helped them overcome the early adversity.
Immanuel Lutheran has scored wins over Augusta and Gilmanton to start the year after dropping its opener to Independence.
Sophomore Sheridan Noeldner has starred in the team's two wins, scoring 20 points against Augusta and 21 against Gilmanton. Senior Emma Miller's return from quarantine boosted the squad as well.
Miller, who will play in college at St. Mary's University of Minnesota, is the Lancers' only senior. She averaged 14 points per game last season and earned all-conference recognition.
"She's played a lot of basketball and understands the game," Sydow said. "She handles the ball well."
Immanuel Lutheran has needed to replace strong leadership and defense from last year's senior class. The return of Miller, Noeldner (10.8 points per game last season) and Riley Naumann (10.7 ppg, 9.5 rebounds per game) has helped in that regard.
"Riley's a really good athlete and does a lot of nice things for us," Sydow said. "And Sheridan Noeldner can shoot 3's real well."
Junior Claire Schierenbeck is also back after seeing significant minutes last winter.
Immanuel Lutheran is looking to build depth as a program, and the winter break will allow for that in small doses in the form of injury recovery. The Lancers also want to gain experience each day and stay healthy while doing so.
"Over the last week or so, we've had nine players at practice — that's varsity and JV," Sydow said. "It's been a challenge. ... We haven't played as much with some sickness and some injury."
The team had to adapt on the fly to start the season, but the Lancers are used to that anyways. They played last winter with just one bench player, and are often trying out new play styles.
"Each year we just adapt to the players we've got," Sydow said. "We change our offense every year depending on who we've got. We try to put them in situations where they can be successful."
The Lancers are scheduled to resume their season by hosting Blair-Taylor on Jan. 12. They'll hope to hit the ground running after getting a taste of the season over the last month.
"I use before Christmas as a kind of exhibition season for us, and then after Christmas to put together a lineup," Sydow said. "It will be like a brand new start for us."