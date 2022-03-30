Immanuel Lutheran girls basketball coach James Sydow reflected on the Lancers' season, a campaign which started with just three athletes with varsity experience and saw Immanuel find a handful of other players who stepped up.
The Lancers overcame that inexperience to finish near the .500 mark this season.
Among those to step up was Cheyenne Wales, who was third on the team in scoring, rebounds, and assists. Sydow indicated most teams the Lancers faced focused mainly on containing Immanuel's all-conference players, Riley Naumann and Sheridan Noeldner. The duo helped the Lancers to a 9-12 finish for Sydow's final season as coach.
"We actually won more games than I thought we would, we ended up 9-12, which if you look historically since 2000, that's sort of a typical Immanuel year," Sydow said. "In terms of what we had to do over the course of the year, we had to grow a lot as a team."
He indicated his less experienced squad did fare well against some good teams if the opponents focused on shutting down everyone but Naumann and Noeldner, because the two more experienced players could be more active if the defense was not concentrated solely on mitigating their influence.
Immanuel won five of its first 10 contests, and was 2-2 in its final four games in February.
By Sydow's count, Noeldner finished the year with 59 three-pointers, and Naumann accounted for 120 field goals this season. Wales added another 33. Naumann averaged a double-double with 15.3 points and 11 rebounds per game.
Immanuel's season opened with a home loss to Cadott, and finished on the road at McDonell in WIAA regional play.
Sydow said the team celebrated its season with a small party last week, where they talked about things like the importance of good communication and positive support and being a good teammate.
Sydow is stepping away after 14 years and hopes to spend some of his extra time with his family, including 10 grandchildren. He had a career record of 156-142 and guided the Lancers to back-to-back titles in the Small Dairyland Conference title in 2012 and 2013 — the second and third conference championships in program history. They also won a Division 5 regional title in 2013.
He has recently been teaching an advanced placement course in statistics, and joked several times in conversation about being a “math nerd,” particularly relating to his ability to call up his team’s statistics in his memory.