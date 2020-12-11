It's not the most relaxing way to win games, but the Eau Claire North girls basketball team would take it every time.
The Huskies picked up their second straight overtime victory to start the season, outlasting Eau Claire Memorial 63-62 on Friday at the Eagles Nest. North outscored the Old Abes 9-8 in the extra period to improve to 2-0, just a few days after topping Menomonie in overtime.
"There's nothing better. We live for this," North coach Jill Elliott said. "I keep telling them, 'Let's not shy away from this. These games are what it's all about.' These close games, they build character, they build strength. There's so much valuable experience happening. And to have a second game where it was they score, we score, they score just like the Menomonie game, to come out on top is really exciting for the program."
After leading for the whole first half, the Huskies had to respond after Memorial went in front in the final three minutes of the second. Brya Smith made a basket with 40 seconds left to tie the game at 54 and neither team was able to hit the winner in the closing seconds, forcing an extra period.
Early in overtime, North sophomore Tayah Christopher finished through contact at the rim to earn an old-fashioned 3-point play, putting the Huskies ahead for good.
"We've just learned to be patient," said North senior Evie Dreger, who scored a game-high 16 points. "We were able to see the game through."
Memorial, playing its first game of the season and the first contest in the Eagles Nest since the spring, struggled early but recovered well in the second half. North's half-court trap defense forced a lot of turnovers from the new-look Old Abes, holding them in single digits on the scoreboard for over 11 minutes of game action.
But with help from Lily Cayley and Bella Tangley, the offense got going after halftime. Memorial took its first lead with 12:25 left to play, and was able to hang with the Huskies until the end.
"There were some kids who certainly did a lot of nice things," Memorial coach Brandon Fanning said. "I think we obviously just need to take care of the ball better."
North is a young team with just three seniors on the roster, and it's had plenty of opportunities to grow in its first two games this winter. Even if they get the heart beating a little faster, overtime contests can be great teachers.
"We've had to fight our way through some overtime already this year," Elliott said. "A lot of that is some experience coming through: knowing what to expect, following instructions and just showing a lot of heart."
Reanna Hutchinson scored 11 points for North, and Smith finished with 10.
Cayley scored a team-high 15 points for the Old Abes, and Tangley added 14 of her own. Tessa Ross chipped in with 12.
After the Eau Claire Area School District opted to move its fall sports to the spring, athletes had been patiently waiting to get back in action. Friday represented the first opportunity for the Old Abes girls to do so.
"I think we're really thankful for the opportunity, the kids have been working really hard," Fanning said. "It was good to get out there."
And North, which had already experienced the thrill of returning to the court, was glad it could be the Old Abes' first opponent.
"The whole team's been waiting for this exact moment," Dreger said. "We just keep working toward games like this against Memorial. We're just going to keep going."
North 63, Memorial 62 (OT)
North (2-0, 2-0): Evie Dreger 16, Reanna Hutchinson 11, Brya Smith 10, Alyssa Polus 8, Nadia Horn 8, Jayden Smith 3, Tayah Christopher 3, Addison Bohman 2, Morgan Gilbert 2.
Memorial (0-1, 0-1): Lily Cayley 15, Bella Tangley 14, Tessa Ross 12, Brenna Lasher 6, Tessa Hazelton 5, Jeana Sorensen 5, Josie Barstad 3, Anna Hoitomt 2.
3-point goals: North 5 (Horn 2, Smith, Hutchinson, Dreger), Memorial 6 (Lasher 2, Cayley 2, Sorensen, Tangley).
Halftime: North 30-26.