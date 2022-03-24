Four area girls basketball players received honorable mentions on the Associated Press all-state teams released on Thursday.
McDonell's Lauryn Deetz, Osseo-Fairchild's Brooke McCune, Menomonie's Emma Mommsen and Blair-Taylor's Lindsay Steien were all honorable mentions.
Deetz and Mommsen both led their teams to the state tournament — Mommsen in Division 2 and Deetz in Division 5. Mommsen helped the Mustangs get to state for the first time in program history, earning Big Rivers Conference player of the year honors in the process. The forward was Menomonie's leading scorer and rebounder. Deetz, a guard, averaged just shy of 17 points and seven rebounds per game for the Macks in their second straight trip to state.
Deetz was the co-player of the year in the Western Cloverbelt, sharing the honor with McCune. The Osseo-Fairchild forward posted averages of 16.8 points and 12.7 rebounds per game for the Thunder, who won the conference title.
Steien was the state's third-best scorer, pouring in an average of 28.2 points per contest. The guard also averaged 6.7 rebounds and five assists per game for the Wildcats.
Player of the year
This is the best we’ve seen Kamorea “KK” Arnold.
The Germantown standout finished her junior season with career highs in scoring (24.8 ppg), rebounds (7.8 rpg), assists (7.2 apg), steals (4.4 spg) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.68-to-1). She also shot 33.1% from three-point range, her best season from beyond the arc.
The continued growth of her game as well as the leadership she provided for a young team that reached the sectional final help make Arnold the unanimous choice for player of the year on The Associated Press all-state girls basketball team, which was selected by a panel of sportswriters from around the state. This marks the second straight season that the UConn commit won the honor and did so unanimously.
The statistic of Arnold’s that should worry opponents most is her continued improvement from three-point range. Her shooting from long range was about 30 percentage points higher than last season and almost 10% better than her freshman season. The book on Arnold has been to let her shoot from the outside rather than risk her driving in the paint and breaking down the defense.
She was able to make opponents pay for that strategy more than ever this season.
“Definitely my junior year my shooting was better,” she said. “(Defenses were) coming out and respecting my jump shot.”
“I come out with the same approach every year,” she added later. “I try to improve on areas I need to improve on.”
Arnold finished with three triple doubles and 11 other double-doubles.
One of those performances came in the sectional semifinal when the Warhawks rallied from an 11-point deficit in the second half to win, 90-87, over Kaukauna. Arnold finished the night with a season-high 39 points to go along with 10 assists, seven rebounds and seven steals.
The game finished in typical KK fashion.
“We were down one and the last two shots were her passing to a sophomore and freshman for shots,” Germantown coach Matt Stuve said. “I think that speaks to who she is. She had scored 39 points. We were down by one in the final minute of a sectional semifinal game and she understands the right play was to get those kids the ball. That is what KK does. She is so good at identifying the right basketball play and making it.”
Coach of the year
Winning state championships isn’t easy, but Green Bay Notre Dame girls basketball coach Sara Rohde sometimes makes it look that way.
She has led the Tritons to four WIAA Division 2 titles in her 11 seasons, the most recent coming in a 68-54 win over Pewaukee on March 12 at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
Perhaps this title was the most impressive yet.
Notre Dame entered the season as the defending state champion and with a target on its back, but a squad with just two seniors went 29-1 and finished on a 28-game winning streak.
The Tritons outscored opponents by an average of 34.6 points and won their six postseason games by an average of 30.6.
It made Rohde the choice for The Associated Press as its state coach of the year. It’s the second time she has received the award and the first since 2013.
“I’m honored,” said Rohde, who has a career record of 230-62. “It’s obviously a really great recognition for our entire program. I have to give thanks to everybody involved. It’s not just a one-person job. A huge thanks to my coaching staff, our team, our booster club, families and everyone else who plays a part in helping our program be successful.
“I truly feel like I’m surrounded by amazing people at Notre Dame Academy and within our program. My family loves basketball, and their support is what allows me to continue to do something I’m very passionate about.”
The Tritons have moved into select company under Rohde.
Their five state championships are tied with Milwaukee Washington for the third-most titles since the state tournament started in 1976. Only Cuba City (11) and Barneveld (6) have more.
Notre Dame has won back-to-back championships twice during her tenure – it included wins in 2013 and 2014 – and is just the fourth school to capture consecutive titles on more than one occasion.
It takes good players to win so many championships. It helps to have a good coach, too.
“I think it’s challenging in many terms, because we do have a target on our back every year,” Rohde said. “But, also, with the kids coming into our program, all kids are different. I’ll be honest, there have been years where some of my players just haven’t been as tough as others.
“That’s a really big part of it, trying to get the girls to buy into what we are trying to accomplish. We have been very lucky to have some kids who do work really hard and they want to do well. I do feel very fortunate that we have a lot of great kids who are just great kids all around but they are also amazing basketball players. They want to do well. They want to work hard. They invest their time and dedication to being better athletes and basketball players. They just work hard to be better at whatever they are doing.”
Menomonie's Storm Harmon was one of a few other nominees for the coach of the year honor. He guided the Mustangs to their best season in program history, ending in the Division 2 semifinals at the hands of Rohde and her Tritons.
2021-22 AP ALL-STATE GIRLS BASKETBALL
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: *Kamorea “KK” Arnold, 5-10, jr., Germantown
COACH OF THE YEAR: Sara Rohde, Green Bay Notre Dame
FIRST TEAM
Abbie Aalsma, 5-9, sr., Waupun
*Kamorea “KK” Arnold, 5-10, jr., Germantown
Grace Grocholski, 5-10, jr., Kettle Moraine
Emily La Chapell, 5-11, sr., Appleton East
Kamy Peppler, 5-6, sr., Hortonville
* unanimous
SECOND TEAM
Macy Donarski, 5-8, jr., La Crosse Aquinas
Lily Krahn, 5-10, sr., Prairie du Chien
Jordan Meulemans, 6-0, sr., De Pere
Mahra Wieman, 5-10, sr., Reedsburg
Allie Ziebell, 5-11, so., Neenah
THIRD TEAM
Jasonya “J.J.” Barnes, 5-8, fr., The Prairie School
Alaina Harper, 6-3, sr., Hartland Arrowhead
Nakiyah Hurst, 6-0, sr., Milwaukee Academy of Science
Teagan Mallegni, 6-0, so., McFarland
Jacy Weisbrod, 6-0, sr., jr., La Crosse Aquinas
FOURTH TEAM
Jorey Buwalda, 5-8, jr., Randolph
Jada Eggebrecht, 5-9, sr., Phillips
Gracie Grzesk, 5-11, so., Green Bay Notre Dame
McKenna Johnson, 5-8, so., Wilmot
Mallory Lindsey, 5-4, sr., Mineral Point
High Honorable Mention
Sydney Cherney, so., Reedsburg.
Ja’Cia Cunningham, sr., Milwaukee Languages
Lyric Johnson, sr., Hortonville
Mya Moore, sr., Milwaukee Pius XI
Sarah Newcomer, sr., Pewaukee
Demetria Prewitt, sr., Madison La Follette
Sophia Rampulla, jr., Union Grove
Reese Rogowski, jr., Wittenberg-Birnamwood
Meghan Schultz, jr., New Berlin West
Lindsey Schadewalt, so., New Glarus
Amy Terrian, fr., Pewaukee
Nevaeh Thomas, jr., Kenosha Bradford
Braelyn Torres, so., Kettle Moraine
Gabby Wilke, so., Beaver Dam
Honorable mention
Avree Antony, jr., Sun Prairie; Caitlin Behling, sr., South Milwaukee; Nevaiah Bell-Tenner, sr., Racine Lutheran; Bridee Burks, sr., Lancaster; Trenna Cherney, sr., Reedsburg; Brianna Dahl, sr., Albany; Jazzy Davis, jr., La Crosse Logan; Lauryn Deetz, Sr., McDonell Central; Clare Diener, sr., Cedarburg; Trista Fayta, soph., Notre Dame; Madison Fitzgibbon, fr., Homestead; Lexi Freiboth, sr., Mosinee; Emme Golembiewski, Sr., Northwood; Lily Hansford, sr., Appleton East; Olivia Hoerl, sr., Chilton; Kate Huml, sr., Janesville Craig; Sadie Jarmolowicz, jr., Freedom; Ayianna Johnson, jr., Jefferson; Leah Lemke, sr., Wrightstown; Julie Lokker, jr., Martin Luther; Lindsey Lettner, sr., Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau; Grace Lomen, sr., Catholic Memorial; Brooke McCune, sr., Osseo-Fairchild; Keona McGee, soph., Dominican; Emma Mommsen, sr., Menomonie; Emma Moseley, sr., Neillsville; Paris Opelt, soph., Neillsville; Tieryn Plasch, jr., Northwestern; Avery Poole, sr., Monona Grove; Brittney Mislivecek, jr., La Crosse Central; Megan Murphy, jr., Verona;; Kayl Petersen, soph., Waupun; Annika Pluemer, jr., Brookfield East; Lily Randgaard, sr., Kettle Moraine; Grace Schisel, jr., New Holstein; Grace Schmidt, sr., Luther Prep; Megan Schuman, jr., Brillion; Sidney Scruggs, sr., Milwaukee Riverside; Lindsay Steien, jr., Blair-Taylor; Nora Tucker, sr., Bangor; Addy Verhagen, fr., Sheboygan Lutheran; Blair Watters, sr., Mineral Point; Lexie White, jr., Wausau West; Allison Wokatsch, sr., Marathon.