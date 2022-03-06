AMERY — As the defending sectional champion, the McDonell girls basketball team had a target on its back all season. It didn't change anything for the Macks though.
Even with each opponent showing up hungry to dethrone McDonell, they couldn't do it. The Macks got past the final challenger on Sunday, holding off Northwood 37-33 to clinch a sectional title and return to the state tournament for the second straight year.
"We've had a target on our back all year long," McDonell coach Don Cooper said. "Everyone wanted to take us down, they elevated their game. Hats off to Northwood, they're good and they prepared very well. ... It makes it more competitive, more fun and interesting. The girls earned it."
The Macks led the Evergreens 35-33 in the final minute, and Northwood forced a turnover to get the ball with a chance to win or tie in the final 30 seconds. The Evergreens drew a foul to get to the free throw line, but came up empty on the front end of the one-and-one.
McDonell missed the front end of its own one-and-one with eight seconds left, but Aubrey Dorn corralled an offensive rebound and the Macks made their second chance at free throws count. Lauryn Deetz hit a pair from the stripe to ensure McDonell would be headed to Green Bay.
The Macks didn't get that chance last year — the Division 5 state tournament was held in La Crosse, far from its usual home at the Resch Center. Now they're finally getting the chance.
"I feel like this one means a little bit more because I'm a senior and there's a lot of seniors on the team," McDonell's Destiny Baughman said. "And it's at Green Bay, which is normally where state is. Last year, it was still the same feeling, but it feels more real now."
To get there, the Macks knocked off a previously unbeaten Northwood team. The two squared off in the sectional semifinals last season, a game the Macks won 50-35.
"There was definitely some revenge from last year, so I knew it was going to be a close game," Baughman said. "They had a lot of motivation, but we just took a deep breath and played our game."
Neither side was able to get in much of a groove offensively, and they entered halftime tied at 14. Both sides heated up a bit in the second half, but the final two minutes of the game only saw two points go up on the scoreboard.
The Macks used patience to their advantage, waiting for the best look at the hoop they could find. It helped them break down a tough Northwood zone defense when they needed to.
Marley Hughes scored 11 points to lead McDonell. Dorn added eight, and Deetz was right behind with seven.
The Macks will play in the Division 5 state semifinals on Friday morning in Green Bay. Their opponent will be determined when the remaining four teams are re-seeded.
"This one is sweeter, because there are a lot of seniors and I didn't want them to lose," Cooper said. "That group of seniors is awesome."
McDonell 37, Northwood 33
Northwood: Annika Patrick 10, Emme Golembiewski 6, Peyton Downs 3, Emily Berg 14.
McDonell: Destiny Baughman 3, Marley Hughes 11, Emma Stelter 2, Aubrey Dorn 8, Lauryn Deetz 7, Abigail Petranovich 6.
3-pointers: Northwood 1 (Downs), McDonell 4 (Hughes 3, Baughman).
Halftime: Tied at 14.