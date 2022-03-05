HAYWARD — It takes a special group to reach the pinnacle of high school basketball. Menomonie knows it's got one.
On Saturday, the Mustangs proved it.
Menomonie earned the first trip to the state tournament in program history with a 56-44 victory over Lakeland in the Division 2 sectional finals on Saturday. A team that's putting together the best season in school history just keeps adding to its list of achievements.
"It's unreal, and I think what makes it even more special is that we have a great group of seniors that have worked their butts off," Menomonie senior Helen Chen said. "Our senior year, we're going to Green Bay. We couldn't ask for anything more from anyone."
Many of the seniors have been with the varsity team since early in their careers. There were growing pains, but they became well worth it on Saturday.
"This has been a special season, one of the best seasons in Menomonie's history," coach Storm Harmon said. "First time going to state in Menomonie's history. Fourth time conference champs in Menomonie's history. They checked a lot of boxes leading up to this, and we could see it last year. There were things last year where it was like, 'Man, we could be pretty damn good.' They kept working and kept working."
The Mustangs dominated in their biggest game of the season, with a late push from Lakeland making the final score appear closer than the contest actually was. Menomonie led by as much as 23 early in the second half, riding its suffocating defense to the latest in a long line of victories.
The Mustangs' high-intensity approach on defense forced turnover after turnover from Lakeland, and when the Thunderbirds did get a look at the basket, it was often contested. That defense helped Menomonie get off on a 17-3 run early in the first half that all but sealed the result.
"Kudos to Coach Harmon, he has us prepared super well for the game," Chen said. "He knows their players and what they like to do, and we guard them accordingly. Stopping them on defense allows us to run our offense how we want to, so it's big time for us."
And after getting out to the sizable lead, the Mustangs kept going. Lakeland only managed to trim the lead to below 15 in the final minutes of the game as Menomonie looked to kill the clock.
"Just keep swinging, that's our motto," Chen said.
Emma Mommsen led Menomonie with 17 points. Shelby Thornton added 12, and Mary Berg and Sammy Jacobsen chipped in with 10 apiece. It was the defense that made the difference though. Lakeland went at least two minutes between each basket it scored in the first half and went into the break with 14 points.
The Mustangs held the Thunderbirds to five field goals in the first half.
"We're an up-tempo team," Harmon said. "Lakeland wasn't ready for a second half of that style of play. We were able to build a nice little 20-point lead there. We wanted to sit on the thing. ... For them to execute the game plan and have the same vision we had is awesome."
Menomonie will play in the Division 2 semifinals on Friday afternoon at Green Bay's Resch Center. The field will be re-seeded after the sectional finals, which will determine the Mustangs' semifinal opponent.
For now, they'll savor pulling off an achievement no Menomonie team had ever been able to do. A long-desired trip to Green Bay awaits.
"I think it just shows off all the hard work that we put in all season," Mommsen said. "Last year, too. It's really crazy that we finally got there."
Menomonie 56, Lakeland 44
Lakeland: Julianna Ouimette 16, Cassie Cleveland 6, Saylor Timmerman 4, Kristina Ouimette 18.
Menomonie: Mary Berg 10, Sammy Jacobsen 10, Shelby Thornton 12, Emma Mommsen 17, Helen Chen 5, Anna Wheeler 2.
3-pointers: Lakeland (K. Ouimette 3), Menomonie 6 (Berg 3, Thornton 2, Chen).
Halftime: Menomonie 33-14.