The Western Cloverbelt Conference boasted plenty of parity last winter.
Five of the league's eight teams finished with winning records a season ago, and just two games separated the top three squads in the conference standings.
Girls basketball fans might be in store for more of the same this year.
Defending champion Osseo-Fairchild is still the team to beat, but conference coaches have high expectations for a wide array of Cloverbelt squads. Coaches surveyed by the Leader-Telegram believe Fall Creek, McDonell, Stanley-Boyd and Altoona could all be contenders this season.
Among the reasons to be high on the Thunder? Three returning all-conference players, including first team All-Western Cloverbelt pick Brooke McCune. The junior averaged 14.3 points per game as a sophomore to help lead Osseo-Fairchild to the league title.
Second team all-conference selection Madison Hugdahl and honorable mention Autumn Volbrecht also return with experience for a Thunder team which went 18-6 last year.
McDonell and Fall Creek both finished tied for second in the conference last year, and each team has loads of experience back this winter. However, the Macks were dealt a blow before the season started when reigning conference player of the year Maggie Craker opted to not play this year to focus on her volleyball scholarship. She averaged 16.3 points per game last year.
But McDonell will still have firepower in the form of Lauryn Deetz (14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists per game) and Anna Geissler (10.8 points, 5.1 rebounds per game). Destiny Baughman (5.8 ppg) and Marley Hughes (5.7 ppg) both saw minutes last year as well.
"With the huge loss of Maggie Craker, Lauryn Deetz will now have a huge red target every game," McDonell coach Don Cooper said. "I'm excited to see Destiny Baughman, who has been our lockdown defender the last two years, replace Maggie's scoring along with Abagail Petranovich making a huge contribution along with Marley Hughes."
Fall Creek, under the guidance of 15th-year coach Jason Martzke, has three starters back from last year's 16-9 team. Among them is Gianna Vollrath, who averaged 11.7 point and 9.7 rebounds per game last year to be named second team all-conference. Seniors Mackensy Kolpien (9.5 ppg, 5.4 rpg) and Emily Madden (6.6 ppg, 4 rpg) have also been contributors for the Crickets.
"(We have a) very solid group of returning players," Martzke said. "A lot will depend upon the younger kids coming up to varsity this year."
Stanley-Boyd took fourth in the conference last year, and with four returning starters, could be poised to make a run toward the top of the standings.
The Orioles have forward Lily Hoel back. The junior was one of the Cloverbelt's top scorers last year, putting up an average of 13.8 points per night last season. She nearly averaged a double-double, with 9.2 rebounds per game to her credit too.
Sophomores Teagen Becker (10 ppg) and Emily Brenner (4.8 ppg, 6.2 rpg) will look to build off of standout freshman seasons for Stanley-Boyd.
"We should have a solid season and be competitive in every contest," Orioles coach Ali Becker said. "There are quite a few of the players that have put in a huge amount of work in the offseason, so hopefully that will translate into positive results."
Cadott was fifth in the league in what was a breakout season for the program last year. The Hornets won a playoff game for the first time in 19 years.
Jada Kowalczyk led the conference in scoring as a junior last year at 16.4 points per game, giving the Hornets someone to build around.
Altoona went 5-9 in conference play last year, good for sixth place. The Rails are under new leadership, as former Eau Claire North coach Michelle Peplinski takes over. She's got three returning starters to work with, including second team all-conference guard Averie Varsho. The senior scored at a 12.6 points per game clip last season and made 5.1 rebounds per game.
Daydrean Henrichs (8.2 ppg), Brianna Lima (6.3 ppg) and Brittany Klatt (6.7 ppg) also have scoring experience.
The Rails have a pair of newcomers to be excited about: Mercedes Romo averaged 7.6 points per game at Arcadia, and freshman Alyssa Wirth — a 6-foot-4 forward — already has a Division I scholarship offer from the University of St. Thomas.
"Pieces of the puzzle are definitely here," Peplinski said. "Athleticism, heart, work ethic and commitment are strong, but this is an odd season with all the COVID guidelines and losing/picking up games unexpectedly. We are trying to stay focused on the day we're in, but we're working hard to keep improving and turn some heads in February."
Thorp was 4-10 in conference action last season and had Kaytlyn Stunkel earn all-conference honors.
Regis, like Altoona, is looking to build with a new coach. Teddy Joas is the new leader of the Ramblers, who went 3-20 overall last year. The new coach will have plenty of experience to work with, including second team all-conference pick Makenna Rohrscheib. The junior averaged 13.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last season.
Adrienne Morning (8.8 ppg, 8.1 rpg) and Jessica Sabbagh (7.4 ppg) also have a knack for scoring for Regis.
"We have an experienced group of returners, but a lot of new things to learn and install under a new coach," Joas said. "We will work hard and look to improve with every practice and game. We plan to bring the fun back to basketball and compete in the process."