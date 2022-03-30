In a season which saw girls basketball players from around the area put up big numbers, Eau Claire was no exceptions. The city's four varsity programs produced some of the region's top players, many who had a knack for putting points on the board.
Four players from Eau Claire's schools averaged 15 points per game or more. Each came from a different program. It made for another exciting year in the city's lengthy basketball history.
The Leader-Telegram's 2021-22 all-city team is composed of Memorial's Lily Cayley and Brenna Lasher, North's Reanna Hutchinson, Immanuel Lutheran's Riley Naumann and Regis' Makenna Rohrscheib.
Cayley was an all-city selection last year as a sophomore, and took another step forward as a junior. The guard averaged 15.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game for the Old Abes.
"She is by far the most athletic and dynamic player in this area. Lily was a big part of our success this season," Memorial coach Brandon Fanning said. "(She) was asked to shoulder the load of consistent scoring, playmaking for teammates, and defending opposing teams' top players."
Cayley earned a spot on the All-Big Rivers first team.
Lasher was Memorial's second-leading scorer this year. The sharpshooter averaged 10.2 points per game and shot 37% from beyond the arc. She made 67 3-pointers and was one of the area's best long-range shooters this winter.
Lasher, a junior guard, was a second-team All-Big Rivers selection.
Hutchinson was the top scorer in the Big Rivers this season, averaging 16.6 points per game. She also pulled in just shy of four rebounds per contest.
The senior guard earned a spot on the all-conference first team. She's on the all-city team for the second consecutive season.
Naumann clinched a spot on the All-Dairyland Conference first team with a dominant season for the Lancers. She averaged a double-double with 15.3 points and 11 rebounds per contest for Immanuel.
The senior wing finished her career with 801 points and 700 rebounds. She was a standout defender for Immanuel too.
"Exceptional on-ball and help defender," Lancers coach Jim Sydow said. "Excellent team leader, communicator and supporter."
Rohrscheib was the only senior on a young Regis squad this winter, and shouldered a hefty workload as a result. It didn't slow the senior guard down though. She scored 19.5 points per game and was a first-team All-Western Cloverbelt selection for the Ramblers. She also tallied 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per night.
In addition to being one of the area's top scorers, Rohrscheib was instrumental as a leader for Regis.
"(She) played the entire season with one junior, four sophomores and two freshmen," Regis coach Teddy Joas said. (She) is the best leader in the area if not the state. Kept a young team competing every game, all year long."
Like Cayley and Hutchinson, Rohrscheib is a repeat selection to the all-city team.
2021-22 All-City Team
Name;School;Pos.;Ht.;Yr.
Lily Cayley;Memorial;G;5-8;Jr.
Reanna Hutchinson;North;G;5-11;Sr.
Brenna Lasher;Memorial;G;5-8;Jr.
Riley Naumann;Immanuel;W;6-0;Sr.
Makenna Rohrscheib;Regis;G;5-9;Sr.