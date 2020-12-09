A coaching change can create a tricky transition in a high school basketball program.
That hasn’t been a problem with the Altoona girls though. The Rails’ seniors have made sure of that.
Altoona has hit the ground running under new coach Michelle Peplinski, winning two of its first three games with help from a senior class which has been a steadying presence on and off the court.
“They’re incredible,” Peplinski said of the seniors. “Some of them have had roles they’ve been in for a while, or others had some pivotal roles, but I’ll tell you: One through six, they all have important personalities that help us click. They’re all very unique people, but it just works. If they weren’t as dialed into doing what we ask them to do, I don’t think the juniors and sophomores and freshmen would have gotten as on board as they are.”
Even with a new coaching staff on hand, the Rails might have expected a good start to the year. There’s plenty of experience on the roster, either in the form of returning players or newcomers to the program.
Seniors Averie Varsho and Mercedes Romo have handled a good chunk of the scoring so far. Varsho was a second team All-Western Cloverbelt selection after averaging 12.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game last winter.
Romo is a transfer from Arcadia, where she was a member of a state tournament team last year.
She’s fit right in with her new teammates, Peplinski said.
“I think she has really stepped into the role of point guard, where you’re the leader on the court and you’re what gets our offense started,” Peplinski said. “And I’m also very impressed with all the players — especially the seniors, who have been together forever — for how they have adjusted to having somebody new.
“They’ve been playing together since they were in elementary school, and your senior year someone moves into the district and is in a pretty pivotal position on the team. They’ve responded really well to that.”
The senior group, which also includes Daydrean Henrichs (8.2 ppg last year), Brianna Lima (6.3 ppg) and Brittany Klatt (6.7 ppg), is starting to showcase its potential on the court. The Rails have scored a couple of nonconference wins over Somerset and Tomah already.
In those victories, Altoona has been lethal from 3-point range. The Rails made 11 long-range shots against Somerset and nine against Tomah.
“I knew that the guards coming back, Averie and Daydrean, were good perimeter shooters,” Peplinski said. “And having Mercedes step in and be that third threat on the perimeter has created a really nice balance for all three guards. If one of them is having a night where they’re getting a little more closely guarded, there are two other options on the perimeter. That’s kind of special.”
And while the offense has been hot from deep, the team’s defense has been the foundation of its success. The Rails held Tomah to 40 points on Tuesday.
“I feel like defensively, we’ve been a little ahead of where we’re at offensively,” Peplinski said. “We’re getting better offensively each time we take the court together, but our defense is a little ahead of where I thought we would be.”
In addition to the six-player senior class, the Rails have one junior, four sophomores and one freshman on the team.
The freshman, Alyssa Wirth, has already made an impact on the court. The 6-foot-4 forward scored 14 points in her high school debut, and has already picked up a Division I offer from the University of St. Thomas.
Peplinski and her staff are excited to have Wirth aboard, but also want to give her plenty of opportunity to grow.
“We have to remind ourselves all the time that she’s 14 years old,” Peplinski said. “A year ago, she was playing eighth-graders or maybe a few older kids with AAU. But really, to jump into a varsity role is a bigger jump than I think people sometimes realize. And to be a player that a lot of people know about with that offer, that’s a lot mentally and physically at any age.
“It’s a difficult balance for us to use her how we want to use her, but also be respectful of the fact that she has the right just like anyone else to make mistakes and grow from them. We’re very protective of that. She’s a great kid, she works her tail off. Things aren’t handed to her, she shows up every day and works hard. We’re just appreciative that this senior class is accepting of her and sees her as a piece of this puzzle.”
That’s what it has all come back to thus far for the Rails: solid senior leadership.
“Any time you put four years into a program and are weathering a coaching change this late in your career, it’s tough,” Peplinski said. “They’ve just been very trusting and have had very positive attitudes.”