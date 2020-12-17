The Eau Claire Memorial girls basketball team is going to learn in a hurry this season.
The Old Abes have a new-look squad this winter following the graduation of most of last year’s top contributors. They’re hitting the court with a young group which, for the most part, is getting its first real taste of varsity basketball.
Only a couple of regulars are back from a year ago, and much of the roster is composed of sophomores and juniors. The Old Abes are hoping they can make a smooth transition into larger roles as the season heats up.
“We have a lot of new kids on varsity, and our returners are having to play some new roles,” Memorial coach Brandon Fanning said. “I think our adjustment period is going to have to be quicker than usual.”
Sophomore guard Lily Cayley and senior guard Anna Hoitomt are back after averaging 6.1 and three points per game last season, respectively. But the rest of the rotation is filled out with some up-and-comers who are eager to make their marks.
Several players had strong season openers against North last Friday, despite the Old Abes falling 63-62 in overtime. Sophomores Cayley (15 points), Bella Tangley (14 points) and Cali Eisenhuth (12 points) all scored in double figures, and Brenna Lasher showed some range with a pair of 3-pointers.
“There were some kids that certainly did a lot of nice things (against North),” Fanning said.
There are always growing pains in some form for a young group, and Fanning said the Old Abes will work to be more under control after being hampered by first-half turnovers against the Huskies.
“I think we obviously just need to take care of the ball better,” Fanning said. “I’m hoping we learn from this experience.”
There are four seniors on the Old Abes’ roster in Hoitomt, Jeana Sorensen, Abrielle Van Dyck and Halle Ross. The rest of the players are either sophomores or juniors.
Tessa Hazelton and Josie Barstad, both juniors, both got on the board in the game against North and figure to have larger roles this year as well.
The Old Abes are aiming to play a high-tempo, high-intensity game this season. They did as much against the Huskies, at times breaking through North’s half-court trap defense to score quick baskets.
Finely tuning the style of play will be a work in progress as players assimilate into their roles.
“I thought our habits weren’t great, and we talked about some different things that I thought we didn’t put into practice enough,” Fanning said following the loss to the Huskies. “But credit to North too, they were active on the ball and were the more aggressive team.”
Memorial was scheduled to play Menomonie on Tuesday, but the game was postponed. The Old Abes had to wait until Thursday to get back into action.
Such roadblocks are to be expected during a season played amid a pandemic, but the Old Abes are just grateful to be playing at all — especially after the Eau Claire Area School District opted to move its fall sports offerings to the spring.
“I think we’re really thankful for the opportunity,” Fanning said. “The kids have been working really, really hard, so it was good to get out there. It’s been a little bit of a wait for us to play our first game, so it was nice to be out there and to compete.”