The Regis girls basketball team entered the season with only one senior in its ranks. A lineup loaded with underclassmen was given a chance to prove itself, but there were bound to be hiccups. Naturally, the Ramblers expected there to be growing pains.
They were right about that. Regis dropped its first four games of the season, and won just three times in its first 12 contests. The Ramblers were competitive for the most part, but were having trouble turning close games into victories.
That sparked a change. Around the midpoint of the season, second-year head coach Teddy Joas and his staff decided to simplify their approach. They got the Ramblers back to the basics in an effort to make the varsity game easier to grasp, and it worked. Regis won eight of its final 12 games, including a narrow loss to conference champion Osseo-Fairchild in the playoffs.
"Early on, I thought that we could try to confuse some teams but we ended up mostly confusing ourselves, and that was probably my fault," Joas said. "We kind of said, 'Let's get really good at a couple of things, girls, and see where this goes.' Because it was obvious what we were doing wasn't working. ... I think when we went back to simplifying things, shortening up our defenses a little and focused on one offense, things seemed to turn."
The young Ramblers went 5-3 to close out their tough Western Cloverbelt Conference stretch before winning their Cloverbelt Crossover matchup with Loyal. They went on to pick up a playoff win over Whitehall too. Regis finished the season 11-13.
"I think they had more confidence," Joas said. "I think early on they were thinking so much, and when we kind of simplified it, it gave them more confidence to just go play. They weren't thinking as much."
Makenna Rohrscheib was the team's only senior, and she came back with as much experience as anybody in the conference. She was the reigning Western Cloverbelt player of the year, and she turned in another big season for the Ramblers.
Rohrscheib averaged 19.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game for the Ramblers. She surpassed 1,000 points for her career this season. But her contributions didn't only manifest on the court.
"I don't think she gets enough credit for what she's done the last two years," Joas said. "I've been coaching baseball at North for 13 years, and I've seen some really good teams and some really good leaders — (Badgers hockey player) Sam Stange comes to mind — but Makenna's at a different level. She doesn't go around saying much. It's all by example. She organizes shootarounds, movie nights, things that the public doesn't see. And these girls just follow her. Her leadership skills are tremendous."
Younger girls produced for the Ramblers too. Sophomores Ava Highman (11.9 ppg, 5.5 rebounds per game) and Ashley Chilson (10.5 ppg, 8.1 rpg) both routinely scored in double figures. Underclassmen filled the team's other supporting roles too.
"With Makenna being the only senior on the team, we basically had to replace everything from last year," Joas said. "It definitely won't be easy replacing Makenna at all, but I do think we have a really good mix of freshmen and sophomores right now too."