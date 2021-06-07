CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa Falls girls soccer coach Al Ali could sense a change when the Cardinals got together for their first contact days this year. Even before the real spring season had begun, there was additional buy-in.
"I think if we were able to get those contact days two years ago, I don't know that we get 10 girls to show up to those things," Ali said. "For the most part we were averaging mid-20s to 30 girls showing up (this year), which is huge for us. We're seeing a lot of them care, especially the upperclassmen who experienced that 2019 season and didn't want to go through that again."
No one would blame them for that. The Cardinals went winless that year, their last on the field after 2020 was wiped out by the pandemic. Now-junior Haley Mason described it as a discouraging experience. It was enough to cause some players to walk away from the game.
Yet it also served as a lesson, and a clear motivational tool. It's helped the Cardinals take a step forward, jumping from zero wins to five heading into Tuesday's playoff opener at Eau Claire Memorial. As Ali put it, the players didn't want 2019 to define their careers.
"This year I think everyone's kind of picked it up and wanted to be better," Mason said. "I think that everyone that experienced that as underclassmen two years ago realized that they needed to be leaders on this team and pick everyone up this year."
It started with the offseason work, which went beyond just contact days. Players also compete in an indoor soccer league, which saw a corresponding attendance boost.
"We had the most show up that I've ever seen," senior defender Ella Ausman said. "It's just nice to see everyone put in the work and getting better together, actually wanting to get better as a team and not just individuals."
By the time the actual season rolled around, Ali knew the promise this group possessed. It didn't take long for progress to become evident, thanks to one of the program's milestone moments this year coming just four days into the campaign. Jacklyn Oldroyd, Gabi Sweitzer and Grace Ritzinger all scored their first varsity goals in a game against Mosinee, helping Chippewa Falls secure a 3-1 win and break a 22-game losing streak that stretched back to 2018.
The group didn't get much time to enjoy the feat in the moment, considering they still had to play another game that same day as part of a tournament in Wausau. But Ali made sure to circle back when the action concluded.
"We just talked about the Mosinee game, like, 'Guys, this is huge,'" Ali said. "We were really excited about it."
On May 18 the Cardinals ended another streak that dated back to 2018, besting Superior 6-1 for Chi-Hi's first Big Rivers win in 21 tries.
Not all positives have been reserved to wins, either. After going down 3-0 to Eau Claire North on May 11 the Cardinals were able to rally to force a 3-3 tie. They hung with Eau Claire Memorial in a 3-1 contest a bit over a week later, leading early and maintaining a tie until the 77th minute against one of the Big Rivers' most established programs. That gives them confidence heading into Tuesday's meeting between the squads.
The result obviously wasn't optimal, but even a 12-2 defeat in the season opener to state-hopeful Hudson featured the first Chi-Hi goals against the Raiders in years.
The season hasn't been without struggles, of course. Ali knew going in that program building takes time, the team's fortunes would not be entirely flipped in just one season. At 5-8, the wins still haven't come as often as the group would hope. They dealt with a tough stretch in the past two weeks, dropping three of four in a run that featured two-goal losses to Eau Claire North and Menomonie.
But even in tough times, the response has changed.
"It's really nice to see that people are getting worked up about having close games and losing," Mason said. "I think two years ago we were kind of like, 'Oh, another loss.' It just kept happening and people weren't really that upset about it. Now people are mad and people are wanting to win."
And they don't want this season to end either. Even if it does come to a conclusion Tuesday, the group has talked about at least getting one more practice in before departing for the summer.
"Honestly, I don't think anyone on this team wants it to be done," sophomore defender Sami Perlberg said. "We just want to keep pushing."