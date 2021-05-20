ALTOONA — When the lights flickered on at Oakleaf Stadium as daylight gave way to night, it really started to hit home.
This was the moment the Altoona/Fall Creek girls soccer co-op had been waiting for. As they settled into their game against Mauston on May 6, they knew it.
The Rails were finally home.
The contest, an 8-0 victory, was the first-ever girls soccer game played at Altoona's Oakleaf Stadium. After years of playing at makeshift home fields around the area, the Rails finally have a place to stay.
"When the lights came on, it just felt so surreal," senior Kalin Thunstrom said. "Everyone was cheering us on, and it was one of our first wins. It was really just a feeling that you can't re-create."
Oakleaf Stadium opened in 2019, but the girls soccer team never got the chance to play on it when its 2020 season was canceled.
Prior to the stadium's construction, the Rails played their home games at Eau Claire Soccer Park. The girls said it never truly felt like a home, but more like a temporary spot to get games in.
Now that it's finally their turn to take the new field, it's been well worth the wait.
"It's honestly insane," senior Keelyn Marlaire said. "Coming from the Eau Claire Soccer Park to a stadium with the lights going on, having the announcers and all of that. It's like playing in college. It's like a dream."
Those things — the lights, the announcers, the full stadium seating — were all nonexistent for the Rails just a couple of years ago. Now they're routine.
"It's been really nice to actually have a home field, per se," senior Emily Madden said. "Before we'd just play at the soccer park, but now we're having an actual home game and more people are coming out here rather than driving out to the park. That's really cool to have the community come out and watch."
And the Rails put on quite a show in their home debut, beating Mauston by eight goals. Madden scored four times, and Marlaire added a hat trick.
The two have been playing together for most of their lives, and they ushered in the new era of Altoona/Fall Creek soccer with a bang.
"The floodgates just kind of opened after the first half, and it was especially fun to see our senior girls out there scoring," coach Emily Dressel said.
The girls soccer program has grown rapidly over the last four years. The Rails were only a club team as recently as 2017 before transitioning to a varsity sport in 2018.
In that short amount of time, they've gone from playing and practicing at various locales across the area to calling a brand new facility home. And they've been able to make some progress on the field too.
After falling to Mauston 10-0 in 2019, the Rails flipped the script and won in blowout fashion this time around.
It was another stepping stone on the path to build up a program which started small but is making quantifiable progress.
"I didn't think it would turn out this way," senior Abby Palchik said. "In previous years we haven't had the best luck, but to have all these girls come in and work their hardest and prove to everyone and themselves that they can do it, that's amazing."
This group has been part of laying down the building blocks, and they're beginning to reap the benefits with renewed vigor in their new home.
"It's been so cool to see the progression and how many things have changed: the people, the passion, just all of it," Marlaire said. "Soccer wasn't the most popular sport at the school, but people have grown love for it throughout the years, and it's just fun to see others grow love for the sport that you love. It's insane experiencing the progression."