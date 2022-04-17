The Eau Claire Memorial, Hudson and River Falls girls soccer programs have combined to win each of the last 11 Big Rivers Conference titles. It may be a similar story this spring.
With the way the league is stacking up, all three figure to be in the mix for another conference title. Two return with plenty of experience in Memorial and River Falls, and as the two-time defending champion, the Raiders can never be counted out either.
Memorial coach Olivia Hanson sees her team going far this season. She welcomed a group of six seniors back for 2022 after they helped the squad win a regional in 2021. The Old Abes were the Big Rivers runner-up last season and fell to Hudson in the Division 1 sectional semifinals.
"(I have a) very strong group of seniors, and with this team there is huge potential of going state-bound," Hanson said.
The Old Abes finished last season with a 7-1-1 Big Rivers record and were 10-2-1 overall.
Seniors Greta Steines, Josie Barstad, Molly Brickner, Megan Marum, Graciana Kern, and Tessa Ross are among the Abes' top returning players for this year. Memorial is expecting juniors like Molly Lorusso and Bryanna Hoffman to make an impact this season, along with sophomore Aurora Woodford and a pair of new keepers: freshman Ashlynn Schroeder and sophomore Britta Meyer.
Steines was last season's All-Area player of the year, notching 12 goals and six assists.
"The future is very bright," Hanson said. "This group has been working very hard to achieve what they well deserve, which is to go to state. I am very confident in the success of the team this season."
Hudson was the Division 1 state runner-up last spring, but has its work cut out for it in its quest to return to Milwaukee. The Raiders will need to replace five first-team all-conference players from last year's squad.
River Falls has high hopes for the spring too.
"(I) expect we will be strong and compete for a conference title and a trip to state," Wildcats coach Charles Conley said.
Conley is in his 12th year heading the River Falls girls team, and said he has coached his current crop of seniors since they were 11 or 12 years old preparing for the opportunity this season presents.
River Falls returns the talents of Lindsey and Lexy Szymanski, both of whom scored over 20 goals in 2021. The Wildcats also welcome Liv Nelson back after she scored 12 goals and provided 20 assists. Riley Nesbit is back a season after recording 0.75 goals against.
The Wildcats have won nine regional titles in the past decade, and made eight sectional final appearances in the same span. They have earned three conference titles under Conley’s tutelage. He hopes to soon have a fourth for his tenure, along with a third state tournament trip.
At Eau Claire North, coach Terry Albrecht also welcomes the return of a half dozen players including second team all-conference selection Halle Steinmetz, who tallied two goals and a pair of assists in 2021 for the Huskies.
"Halle Steinmetz will be our key in the middle, she has great vision and understands the game very well," Albrecht said. "She will look to build on a strong year last year, and hopefully become one of the dominant midfielders in the conference."
Albrecht is also looking at Abbey Liddell (five goals and two assists in 2021) and and Emily Stange as wingers on the attack. He plans to use Katlyn Grant and Claire Gannon as strikers. Ava Berg (two goals, one assist), Noelle Glassbrenner and Ellie Knutson will be tapped to lead the defense. Ella Peterson will spend her second season in the net as a varsity keeper as a sophomore.
"It could be a strong year, but at the same time a building year," Albrecht concluded.
The Huskies finished 2021 with an overall record of 3-10-3 last season. They were 2-5-3 in conference to finish seventh ahead of Superior.
Chippewa Falls has showcased steady growth over the last couple of seasons. The Cardinals finished sixth in the Big Rivers a year ago, but are off to a 4-1 start this spring. Haley Mason is a proven goalscorer who is already making her mark this year.
Over in Menomonie, coach Meagan Frank returns Mia Smith, who had 15 goals and a trio of assists for the Mustangs in 2021, Sam Jacobson (eight goals, five assists) and Alexis Benrud (two goals, four assists). Frank sees newcomer Paloma DeSilva as a nice addition to the midfield, and is looking forward to contributions from freshmen and sophomores.
"We are looking to build on solid teamwork from last season," Frank said. "We had a very young team last year, and most starters are returning this season to keep the momentum going from what we started to build last year."
Further north, Rice Lake is experienced coming off a trip to the sectional finals. Coach Shawn Gilbert welcomes back Jordan Roethel, Kallahan Bowman and Alexi MacDonald. Callie Karstens sat out all of 2021 due to injury, so Gilbert sees her as a newcomer ready to make an impact. He also named Alyssa Stanford as as player to watch.
"I only graduated three seniors from last year's team that went to the sectional final," Gilbert said.
Mid-Western Wisconsin
Regis/McDonell coach Scott Hoffman is starting his goalkeeper training cycle anew with McDonell freshman Tessa Roach after the graduation of previous four-year starter Anna Allen. He welcomes the return of senior defender Amber Adams (first team all-conference), senior forward Samantha Schaffer (five goals), senior forward Alison Haag (eight goals, seven assists), senior defender Abigail Erickson, sophomore midfielder Annabelle Schroeder (10 goals, two assists), forward Colleen Callaghan (seven goals, nine assists), defender Macyn Cullinan, junior midfielder Lexi Ridenour (12 goals, second team all-conference) and junior defender Rowan Webster.
The Saints reached the sectional finals last spring, finishing one win shy of the state tournament.
"We have an experienced starting lineup returning from last year," Hoffmann said. "Maybe more goal-scoring capability than we have had in quite a while. This is essentially the same team, other than graduates Anna Allen and Sydnee Yengo, that led us to the sectional final game. We should experience success again this year.”
Middle Border
Altoona/Fall Creek soccer coach Jeremy Gilbert is in his first season with the girls’ team, but hopes to repeat some of same success he saw with the boys where the team earned the school’s first playoff win last fall. His outlook for the season is "to be organized and competitive. ... We’re young, but bring back enough experience that we should be able to hit the ground running.”
The experience he refers to comes in the form of Xeng Her (two goals, one assist), Sidney Peterson (one assist), Natalie Yach (one assist), Alayna Jastrow (one assist), and Kassie Andreas (one assist). Freshmen Abigail Stangl and Autumn Phan and sophomore newcomer Sierra Norby are all expected to make contributions.