The second crosstown showdown of the season between the Eau Claire Memorial Old Abes and North Huskies girls soccer ended as a 1-1 tie.
The Huskies won the first meeting between the two teams 2-1 at Memorial High School on May 2.
Both teams played strong defense and limited scoring opportunities for their opponent. The game was scoreless at halftime, but one score apiece in the second half resulted in a tie at North High School.
The Old Abes had twice as many shots as the Huskies and had possession of the ball for the majority of the game, despite not scoring until eight minutes left to force the tie.
Memorial held the Huskies to just six shots in the game, while Memorial managed 13. Memorial sophomore goalie Ashlynn Schroeder had three saves and North junior goalie Ella Peterson had eight saves.
The Old Abes began the game with possession of the ball in North territory for the first several minutes, but the Huskies’ defenders didn’t allow them any shots on goal in the early stages.
Old Abes senior Molly LoRusso eventually got the first shot on goal of the game, but Peterson was right in front of her for an easy save.
The Huskies struggled for most of the first half to maintain any scoring opportunities, as the Old Abes were quick to take the ball back and send it to the other end.
Midway through the first half, the Old Abes had gotten a few really solid goal opportunities, but Peterson and the North defenders held strong to keep the game scoreless.
As the first half wore on, the defense got even tighter on both ends and shots were very difficult to come by.
North had one of their best possessions of the first half with just under two minutes left, but Schroeder was all over it and kept the game scoreless at the half.
The Old Abes got multiple great looks at the goal in the opening minutes of the second half, but Peterson had a few really nice saves to hold them.
Ten minutes into the second half, North senior forward Abby Liddell scored to end the Huskies’ offensive drought and give them a 1-0 lead. Liddell made a really high kick from long range that found the top right corner of the net, after an assist by sophomore defender Rebecca Renslo.
The Old Abes got the ball back on the other end and got several more good scoring chances, but a few more great saves by Peterson kept them off the board for the time being.
By the halfway point of the first half, the Old Abes had kept the ball on North’s end for most of the second half but North’s defenders stopped them from getting many good looks at the goal.
With just over ten minutes left, North senior defender Ellie Knutson jumped in front of what looked like a great scoring opportunity for the Old Abes, kicking it out of the way. Shortly after, a great shot by Old Abes senior Ella Herman was saved on a dive by Peterson.
The Old Abes kept plugging away on offense, and finally at the 72 minute mark, Memorial freshman Avery Bredl scored to tie the game at 1-1. Senior midfielder Claire Shinners had the assist.
The Old Abes had the ball on North’s end for most of the final minutes, except for one extended possession for the Huskies where they did not manage any shots on goal.
The defenses held strong in the final minutes as they did all game, preserving the tie.