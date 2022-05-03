For the most part, defense reigned in Tuesday's girls soccer game between Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North. For long stretches, neither side could find much of a clean look at goal.
When those opportunities did come, though, they arrived in bunches.
The Old Abes scored three times late in the second half to pull away from the Huskies for a 4-0 victory at North. Memorial held a slim 1-0 lead until the 68th minute, after which the Old Abes scored three times in a 12-minute span. Two of those goals came from Ella Herman.
"The floodgates opened right at the end," Memorial coach Olivia Hanson said. "I would have loved to see even another five minutes for us. We were kind of on a roll there, finally knowing that we needed to take shots — and quick ones at that."
Both sides mounted a staunch defense, especially in the first half. The Old Abes broke through in the final minute before halftime when Maddy Rosenberger lofted a ball high toward goal from just outside the box. The shot hit just the right angle to sneak under the crossbar and over the outstretched arms of the goalkeeper.
"I think the funny thing about that is that soccer is crazy in that way. Anything can happen," Hanson said. "The girls were working and we kept talking about how they needed to take outside shots. Maddy had that ball and the wind took it right where it needed to be. That was a funky shot, but a goal is a goal. It was great."
Molly LoRusso added a goal in the second half for Memorial to start the scoring spurt. Herman scored twice in the final five minutes.
The Huskies battled and stayed in the game until the closing minutes. They played well in their own half and forced the Old Abes to adjust to shooting from distance.
"We focused a lot on working defensively, preparing the kids to make sure that we've got people picked up," North coach Terry Albrecht said. "We did a very, very good job of that."
It made the Old Abes switch their approach, which began to pay off late in the second half.
"North definitely played more defensively, which made us have to get creative," Hanson said. "They definitely took up a lot of space in their half, and so we had to learn to work around that."
The Huskies have got some veterans in their lineup and have been building around them. North is 2-4-1 this season.
"The focus is on improving daily," Albrecht said. "Working on our first touch, working on passing, just the simple basics to give these girls the skills they need to compete at that higher level. Once that starts happening, then the team starts playing better. That's the ultimate goal."
Tuesday's meeting was the only intracity match on the regular-season schedule this spring.
"Every year we look forward to playing North for that crosstown rivalry," Hanson said. "It felt really good to be able to come away with not just a win, but a solid win."
The Huskies would welcome a rematch in the postseason.
"I think that later in the season, if we got a chance to play them again, it could be a really tight game," Albrecht said. "Would we win? You've got to have a little bit of luck along with everything, and you never know what can happen, but we've got a really, really nice attack. ... We've got to keep working, and hopefully by the end of the year we're putting pressure on these really good teams."
North returns to action Thursday with a home game against New Richmond. Memorial, meanwhile, hosts Hudson in a key Big Rivers clash on Thursday. The Raiders won the conference last season, and the two both won regional titles before squaring off in the Division 1 sectional semifinals, a game Hudson won.
"I feel very comfortable after this game," Hanson said. "They played really well together. They were patient, they passed, they connected. They were able to execute when they needed to, and I think those are all things we're going to need to make sure that we're doing when we see Hudson on Thursday."
Both North and Memorial will also compete in tournament play at UW-Eau Claire this weekend.
Memorial 4, North 0
Memorial;1;3;—;4
North;0;0;—;0
Goals: 1, ECM, Maddy Rosenberger (Tessa Ross), 40th minute; 2, ECM, Molly LoRusso, 68th minute; 3, ECM, Ella Herman (Claire Shinners), 77th minute; 4, ECM, Herman, 78th minute. Shots: Memorial 12, North 7. Saves: Ella Peterson (North) 6, Ashlynn Schroeder (Memorial) 4.