HUDSON – Eau Claire Memorial girls soccer is a different team than they were the last time the Old Abes played Hudson. That matchup came at the very beginning of the season, with plenty of tests and learning opportunities occurring since.
And even though the Abes lost that first game 3-1, they tested Hudson.
“This was our biggest battle during the regular season,” Hudson coach Steve Sollom said.
Unfortunately for Memorial, despite the growth the result in the teams’ second meeting remained the same. And this time there were far higher stakes.
Hudson scored both its goals in the first 45 minutes, getting a cushion to best Memorial 2-0 in Thursday night’s sectional semifinal in Hudson.
“This is a very special group of ladies that worked very, very hard to get where they are,” Memorial coach Olivia Hanson said. “So it’s always hard to see the scoreboard not reflect the way that we played, because these ladies worked extremely hard the entire 90 minutes of this game. I’m extremely proud of how they played. Unfortunately, it didn’t fall in our favor.”
Hudson’s Lauren Chukel put the Raiders up early, taking advantage of a free kick awarded 25 yards from the goal. She curved a shot over the Memorial wall, finding the top left corner in the 11th minute.
“It’s funny because we practiced free kicks yesterday,” Hanson said. “But there’s only so much you can do.”
Elayna Murdzek doubled the deficit with a nifty tap 44 minutes in, taking a centering pass and quickly volleying it out of the air and on an upward trajectory just past the outstretched arm of Old Abe goalie Addison Fritz.
“I think they just got those few shots that were very nicely placed,” Memorial senior midfielder Mikkyla Worthing said. “They have some talented players right there, so I think that the difference was they were able to get those touches on it, they were able to get the foul and put it away. So, they did their job.”
The Abes had a handful of opportunities throughout the night, but most went right into the arms of Hudson goalie Abby Carlson. She had a knack for being in the right place at the right time in the Abes’ most attacking moments.
Perhaps the most dangerous chance of a Memorial goal came in the 66th minute when a misplaced Hudson pass back to Carlson nearly became an own goal.
“If we would have had an extra even five minutes, we were gaining more momentum toward the end especially,” Hanson said. “I would have liked to have seen us get one goal, because for the amount of effort that we put in, we deserved that.”
Hanson said the Raiders’ talent in the middle of the field was the difference-maker. Coming in, she knew facing the group would be a challenge.
“We kind of changed the way that we played because of their midfield,” Hanson said. “We played a little more defensively so that impacted things slightly. You could tell at the end, I sent our wingers and our outside backs up to create more opportunities. The girls were amazing in how they reacted to a different formation and what I was asking them to do.”
The Raiders advance to play the winner of Kimberly and Appleton North, a game pushed back to Friday due to lightning. Eau Claire Memorial’s season ends at 10-3-1.
“I’m really glad that this is the group I got to play my last season with,” Worthing said. “They made it a really special one. Right now I’m feeling really overwhelmed with all the love from everybody and all the support. A different outcome would have been nice, but all the best to Hudson. We want to see them make it all the way.”
The team graduates an eight-player senior class of Elli Hudacek, Jeana Sorensen, Baela Funk, Rebecca Beaudrie, Kayla Sorensen, Julia Green, Worthing and Jaiden Ivey.
”That senior class, they’re all amazing role models on and off the field,” Hanson said. “You couldn’t have asked for better in that aspect.”
Hudson 2, Eau Claire Memorial 0
ECM;0;0; – 0
Hudson;2;0; – 2
Goals: 1, Hudson, Lauren Chukel (FK), 11th minute; 2, Hudson, Elayna Murdzek (Stella Duffee), 44th minute. Shots: Memorial 9, Hudson 20. Saves: Addison Fritz (Memorial) 14, Abby Carlson (Hudson) 5.