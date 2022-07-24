Grace Kern and Josie Barstad just graduated from Eau Claire Memorial, and were named all-star players by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association. The pair of Old Abes played the 2022 all-star game at Breese Stevens Stadium (home of Forward Madison Football Club) on July 16.
The two are also the 2022 All-Area girls soccer players of the year.
Both players were also first team All-Big Rivers players. Kern, a defender, and Barstad, a midfielder, both played for the gold team at the WSCA Senior All-Star Game. Memorial coach Olivia Hanson also said Kern played as her six, which means she was the player immediately in front of the defensive line. Sometimes the six is referred to as a “holding midfielder” meant to oppose an attacking opponent midfielder.
All the all-stars were also recognized during halftime at Saturday’s Forward Madison game. Barstad indicated she chose to forgo that part of the festivities.
Barstad first learned she had been nominated as an all-star from Hanson, whom she said played a significant role in fostering the sort of connection on the team Barstad credits for the Old Abes' success in 2022.
"We had weekly pasta dinners, ate a lot, and just took time to get to know one another," she said.
She said she learned of her selection in late June via email. Her initial reaction was, "I get to play one more game!"
She mentioned one aspect of the all-star game she enjoyed was playing with some of the best girls in the state, including calling a couple Big Rivers opponents teammates. Haley Mason of Chippewa Falls, and Lindsey Szymanski from River Falls were also all-star gold team members. Barstad reminisced over how she and her Old Abes teammates realized Chippewa Falls "would be gunning for us" in the third meeting of the Abes and Cardinals this season in a regional-level contest, after Memorial topped the Cards twice in conference play.
Kern explained her initial reaction to her selection, saying, "I was so incredibly excited. I remember, I was sitting in the car with my mom, and I kind of freaked out, and was like, 'Wow, I can't believe this is actually happening."
She also said, "One thing I talked about with my family after my final game, I said, 'I can't believe that was my last game.' When I got the opportunity to play one more last game, I was really excited."
Kern said she and Barstad have played together "most of our lives,' and, "If I was going to go to that game (the all-star game), I was happy it was with Josie. She's a lot of fun."
Both young athletes will be attending college in the fall, but neither plans to play collegiate soccer. Both said they would most likely pursue club-level competition. Barstad will attend Colorado State to study health and exercise science with her eye on being pre-med, and Kern will be at the University of Minnesota, where she initially planned to study interior design, but disclosed in conversation, she plans to change to undecided. She explained she would likely change to something focused in science or working with children, since she has worked with her mother (who works with children) in the past and enjoyed it.
Both girls have active lives outside of school and varied interests. Barstad professed a love of baking, hiking, and downhill skiing, which is what drew her collegiate interest to Colorado; that, and annual visits to family in the state sparked her interest in Colorado State. Kern can also be found creating things in the kitchen. "I really love cooking for my family and friends," she said. "My parents also love that I love to go grocery shopping and making meals. I also love working with animals." Kern is a frequent volunteer at the Eau Claire County Humane Association. She said it makes her sad sometimes to see how disappointed some of the animals look when volunteers are leaving.
Kern and Barstad referred several times to their individual preferences for maintaining healthy, active lifestyles, and how soccer has helped them stay active and fit. One of Kern's favorite volunteer activities is helping out at marathons and other races through the national Honor Society. Her enthusiasm for fitness showed in her voice as she talked about her respect for the older race participants she sees.
The pair seemed to welcome the opportunity to meet new friends at the all-star game, and befriend foes as teammates. They seemed also to be looking forward to the opportunities college presents socially and academically.