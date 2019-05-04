Eau Claire Memorial girls soccer hung with one of the best teams in the state for a majority of the game Saturday at Bollinger Fields. Unfortunately for the Old Abes, the floodgates eventually opened.
Kimberly, the No. 4 Division 1 school in Wisconsin in the latest Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state rankings, scored three times in the final 21 minutes to best Memorial 3-0 during the second day of the UW-Eau Claire High School Spring Classic Soccer Tournament.
"A couple lucky goals, beautiful goals on their part," Memorial head coach Olivia Hanson said. "This is why we play nonconference games, to see the other side of the state and the better competition and see how we can improve."
The Papermakers' stellar junior, Elsi Twombly, scored Kimberly's first two goals in the 69th and 77th minutes. Her first came on a shot from about 10 feet outside the box that bounced of Leah Hujik's hands and into the right corner of the net. The second was a fantastic individual effort, a free kick from the middle third that curved into the top right corner.
Taylor Ziebell concluded the scoring when she tapped in the ball from the right post after Payton Smith found her on a nice cross in the 80th minute.
"We tried a few new things out and I think they really worked for us," Hujik said. "We just need to work on our endurance for games, especially in the second half."
It appeared the two squads might play to a 0-0 draw for a large chunk of the game. Kimberly controlled possession, but the Memorial back line was able to clear away all opportunities until Twombly finally broke the ice.
"I feel like we have a solid back line now," Hanson said. "It's just making those finishing touches and getting the ball in the back of the net."
Memorial's best chances came in the second as well. Ava Kison set up a pair of opportunities on passes, one a rainbow pass to Gretchen Hanson that barely rolled to the keeper in the 60th minute and a cross deep in the attacking zone in the 68th. An extended offensive possession featuring two throw-ins from Hanson featured a handful of openings, but Kimberly's Samara Graham ended the attack with a save.
The Old Abes were handed two losses in the tournament this weekend, but still had an opportunity to test themselves against the type of competition they'll need to beat to make a postseason run. DC Everest, the Abes' opponent on Friday, is ranked No. 5 in Division 1.
"We'll play teams like this in playoffs, which is exciting," Hujik said. "I'm looking forward to getting to that point, but we have a lot of things to work on still. There's still quite a bit of season left for us to improve."
The other two local teams participating in the tournament also lost on Saturday, with Eau Claire North falling 5-0 to Fond du Lac and Regis/McDonell dropping a 3-0 result to Green Bay Preble.
Kimberly 3, Eau Claire Memorial 0
Kimberly;0;3 — 3
Memorial;0;0 — 0
Goals: 1, Kimberly, Elsi Twombly, 69th minute; 2, Kimberly, Twombly, 77th minute; 3, Kimberly, Taylor Ziebell (Payton Smith), 80th minute. Shots: Kimberly 15, Memorial 10. Saves: Samara Graham (Kimberly) 4, Leah Hujik (Memorial) 6. Records: Memorial 6-5-1.