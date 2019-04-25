It was closer than expected, but Eau Claire Memorial girls soccer got the result it was hoping for.
Madison Etzel and Molly Graaskamp each capitalized on long shots in the first half as the Old Abes earned a comeback 2-1 road victory against Eau Claire North, the program’s first win over its arch rival under first-year head coach Olivia Hanson.
“A win is a win,” Hanson said. “I’m happy with that, regardless of if it’s one or 10.”
The Old Abes, who scored a combined 12 goals in their first two Big Rivers games this season, controlled most of the possession in the game but especially in the first half. There were chances off passes, but the last piece of the puzzle was missing. When a ball got free in high-leverage locations, there wasn’t a white jersey in the vicinity.
“There are definitely some things we can take away from that game,” Etzel said. “We need to work on passing a little bit, cleaner touches and our shots on goal, for sure.”
That allowed the Huskies to take an early lead in the 30th minute right off a throw-in. Bailey Thompson was able to corral a bouncing ball from Hannah Brunner, taking a rainbow shot while running neck-and-neck with an Abe defender.
“We talk about hustling all the time,” North coach Terry Albrecht said. “When there’s a ball that’s free you’ve got to be attacking with everything you’ve got. Bailey took off and went … All she did was get a foot on it and that’s all you need in those situations.”
But while Memorial struggled capitalizing on its top opportunities, it made the most of its space outside. Seven minutes after the icebreaker, Etzel fired a shot from the top of the box that curved right into the top left corner of the net.
“I wasn’t comfortable with just the tie,” Etzel said. “I was like, ‘We need that extra one.’”
A minute later, Graaskamp took a shot after a failed North clear from even further out, around the center of the Memorial offensive zone. The attempt was just right, bouncing off the left bar and in.
“That was the success that we had,” Graaskamp said. “Madison and I both had shots that were way far out.”
“Sometimes you’ve just got to take it and hope,” Etzel added.
The second half was rather uneventful for both sides. Memorial’s Jacquelyn Beaudrie had the best opportunity of the 45 minutes from the left side in the 79th minute, but her shot was blocked by a hustling North defender.
The Huskies had one final possession in the closing minutes but were forced to the goal line and into a low-angle shot.
“This is a very good showing,” Albrecht said. “The kids, they’ve been working hard the last week and a half. … I really like their state of mind.”
Both teams return to action next Tuesday, with North heading to Chippewa Falls and the Old Abes hosting Hudson.
“This shows us how much we have to work on still,” Hanson said. “This season is very early. We still have time to get better and fix things.”
Eau Claire Memorial 2, Eau Claire North 1
Memorial 1 0 — 1
North 2 0 — 2
Goals: 1, North, Bailey Thompson (Hannah Brunner), 30th minute; 2, Memorial, Madison Etzel (Ava Kison), 37th minute; 3, Memorial, Molly Graaskamp, 38th minute.