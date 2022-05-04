Fans of the McDonell/Regis girls soccer team may have picked up on one detail of the season that others might not notice. The Saints have seen many contests where the team mantra seemed to be, "Score early. Score often."
Head coach Scott Hoffmann is not arguing with that mentality.
"Well, you hope in every game to score a lot of ways. That's what you strive for," he said.
In at least two recent games, the team has scored five or more goals in the first half. In several games this year, the Saints have scored in the first five minutes of the contest.
Abby Erickson had another take on the hot starts.
"We like to come out strong," Erickson said. "Just like we like to say, the first and last five minutes of a period, and the first five minutes after a goal are crucial times to score. We really like to come out strong as a team, and just kind of shake the other teams up, have them get nervous, and just put pressure on them." Her statement seemed to imply playing a psychological game with opponents.
Samantha Schaffer said team chemistry had a lot to do with it.
"We have a really strong team," she said. "This year we got a lot of good underclassmen that have come in the last couple years, and we have good team chemistry, which is a really important thing. I'm just really proud of all the students growing up the last year or so"
Erickson further explained she has seen teammates choose to hang out together off the field, and do things like walk to classes together. In short, the team as Erickson described it seems to be built on friendships.
Schaffer indicated the team's fun dynamic is what leads students to join it.
"Playing a sport, it's nothing without the people you play with," she said, "Last year we called ourselves a family unit, because we all get along so well, and we're all totally together, all the time. It's just a great dynamic that we have. Everybody's here for each other. Everyone's supportive; it's everything you could ask for in a team.
"We like to do well for ourselves and each other. It makes us work that much harder because we care about each other."
The Saints reached the Division 4 sectional finals last season, where they ultimately fell to Assumption. Many of the girls who helped get the team there are back this spring.
The team is fresh off a 10-0 road win against Wautoma/Wild Rose Tuesday evening, and takes on Eau Claire North in the Lori Bembnister Memorial tournament at UW-Eau Claire at 4 p.m. on Friday. The Saints have built a 9-3-0 record heading into the final weeks of the regular season.