Bend it like Beckham? Well, it was more like bend it like Steines at Eau Claire Memorial on Thursday.
Greta Steines scored a jaw-dropping goal from the left corner of the Old Abes’ attacking zone in the team’s city clash with Eau Claire North, curving the ball perfectly so it would bounce off the right bar and by Husky keeper Kami Quade.
“I did not expect it to go in,” Steines said. “I thought it was going out. At first, it was like, disbelief, honestly.”
While the junior midfielder could boast about pulling off an incredible maneuver, she was honest. She wasn’t actually trying to shoot.
“It was not the intended outcome,” Steines said with a laugh. “I was just trying to get it to the middle and luckily it went in. As long as we’re crossing balls through the middle and getting them so we’re able to get a play off of it, that’s good.”
Perhaps it was a lucky cross turned into a shot, but that didn’t mute the celebration. It was one of a handful of highlight-worthy goals in Eau Claire Memorial’s 6-0 victory on its home field.
“It’s been kind of an interesting start to the season, having conference games initially,” Memorial coach Olivia Hanson said. “But we’ve definitely found our groove. Getting some goals like that, six goals, it feels really good.”
Memorial got out to a 2-0 lead at the break, with Steines setting up both of the tallies. She sent Jaiden Ivey with a leading pass into the box, allowing her to take one stride before hitting the back of the net in the 15th minute.
A Steines shot was saved by the glove of North goalie Elle Peterson in the 27th minute, but Claire Shinners was in perfect position to head the rebound home.
Steines scored her memorable, or lucky, goal in the 67th, followed up by another impressive finish from Shelby Wille nine minutes later. Wille was able to send a high shot from the edge of Memorial’s attacking third to the top of net and just above the outstretched arms of Quade, who came on in place of the injured Peterson for the second half.
Rounding out the offense were goals from Molly Hower in the 83rd and Teagan Marum in the 90th.
“This is a boost of confidence,” Hanson said. “Initially at the start of the season we have been kind of struggling scoring. So now that we’ve kind of found the groove, we’re working together, using that width, just taking the opportunities that are given.”
Memorial controlled possession for much of the game, but North had the first top-tier scoring chance of the day. Marissa Mannhardt was awarded a free kick just to the left of the box in the 14th minute, and her shot to the far corner bounced off the bar and out.
“If that goes in it changes everything,” North coach Terry Albrecht said. “It gives our team a little bit of life. You don’t score that goal and you lose a little bit of momentum. If you get the lead you can dance and play with it and keep the other team at bay, just playing defense and frustrating them. And that’s how counter-attacks happen. That’s what you’d like to have happen. Now it didn’t, so we were kind of behind the 8-ball and had to gain possession back. And it’s tough.”
Eau Claire Memorial moved to 3-2-1 on the season with the victory. Hanson, who coached the team for one season before last year’s spring campaign was wiped out, is looking to restart the process of building the program in her image.
“It’s been a lot of work, taking that group that we initially planned to have and then taking two groups of girls that we had never really seen before,” Hanson said. “It’s been a lot of working together, talking to each other, trusting each other. With this short season, it’s been a lot of work in a short period of time.”
Eau Claire Memorial 6, Eau Claire North 0
ECN 0 0 — 0
ECM 2 4 — 6
Goals: 1, Memorial, Jaiden Ivey (Greta Steines), 15th minute; 2, Memorial, Claire Shinners (Steines), 27th minute; 3, Memorial, Steines, 67th minute; 4, Memorial, Shelby Wille, 76th minute; 5, Memorial, Molly Hower (Teagan Marum), 83rd minute; 6, Memorial, Marum (Wille), 90th minute. Shots: North 4, Memorial 32. Saves: Addison Fritz (ECM) 2, Ella Peterson (ECN) 5, Kami Quade (ECN) 7. Records: Memorial 3-2-1, North 0-4-2.