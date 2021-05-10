Even though the season is only a couple of weeks old, training sessions with the Regis/McDonell girls soccer team are in midseason form.
Considering roughly half of the Saints' roster is composed of underclassmen who hadn't played a varsity game before this spring, that's quite an accomplishment.
Regis/McDonell hasn't had to spend much time worrying about the basics as the ball has gotten rolling this spring. Even the youngest of the Saints have a solid understanding of the fundamentals and principles of soccer under their belts. So far, that's been showing on the field.
The Saints are 2-1 to start the season, and underclassmen have played a key role in their success. Sophomore Lexi Ridenour scored four goals in a season-opening victory over Arcadia, and freshman Annabelle Schroeder has three goals and two assists in three games.
With a strong background in soccer, the step up to the varsity level hasn't been too daunting.
"It allows us to practice and train in a different way," Saints coach Scott Hoffmann said. "It allows me to leapfrog some of the basics and go into some of the more intermediate things I want to do with the team. So from the standpoint of getting ready for the season, we were probably more ready for the season than we've ever been because of our ability to work on midseason tactics earlier in the season."
Six players on the team are freshmen, and four others are sophomores. Youth makes up a big chunk of the roster, but the upperclassmen have welcomed them with open arms.
"We're trying to make it a cohesive group, because grade level doesn't really matter when you're out on the field," senior Sydnee Yengo said.
That made the transition much easier, Schroeder said.
"I think the older girls said that this year they really wanted to get along with the freshmen," she said. "I think that's helped the chemistry, and we've been working together really well on the field."
The results are hard to argue with. The Saints, new members of the Mid-Western Wisconsin Conference, have two wins in three tries, beating Arcadia 11-1 and Eau Claire North 2-1. The lone blemish was a 4-1 loss to Aquinas.
Being able to rely on younger players has taken some of the pressure off of the upperclassmen, and has the team set up with plenty of depth. There's no shortage of options to turn to when the team needs to adjust on the field.
"We're a deeper team because of the younger girls and what they're contributing," Hoffmann said. "And I really like to see that the older girls are embracing the freshmen."
It showcases strong leadership, and sets an example that's already making an impression on the newcomers.
"They include us in everything. They like to make sure we're always included in everything that they're doing," freshman Colleen Callaghan said of the upperclassmen. "They do a great job with that. ... It's been very nice, and it makes me want to be the same way when I'm a senior."
It's boosted their play on the field too. The underclassmen are all over the stat sheet this season. Beyond Ridenour and Schroeder's hot starts, freshmen Brittany Martin, Lucy Auth and Callaghan have found the back of the net too.
"They're all really technically good," Yengo said. "We haven't had to have practices where we say, 'OK girls, here's how to pass the ball.' They already know the basics, which is really helpful. We got to have a head start this year with practices, so we got to develop as a team before our first game. That was helpful too."
Couple the influx of talented youth with the steady veterans like Yengo and Alison Haag — who has two goals and four assists already — among others, and expectations are high on the Saints' sideline.
"We've had a good start to the season," Hoffmann said. "We're hoping to start this first year in our conference by being a conference-winning team."