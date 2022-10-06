According to Eau Claire Memorial girls swimmer Gabi Augustyn, part of what makes duals in the swimming world so much fun for her is seeing and feeling the support of her teammates.

She and her Old Abe teammates were fresh off a 125-61 win over across town rivals Eau Claire North when she said, “I just really think that this win and everything for our team is the greatest thing. Our team is the most supportive group of people I could ask for in my swimming career. I like that every single person is up and cheering for you, which is something you don’t always see on other teams. In every single event there is never someone who is not cheering for someone.”