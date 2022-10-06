According to Eau Claire Memorial girls swimmer Gabi Augustyn, part of what makes duals in the swimming world so much fun for her is seeing and feeling the support of her teammates.
She and her Old Abe teammates were fresh off a 125-61 win over across town rivals Eau Claire North when she said, “I just really think that this win and everything for our team is the greatest thing. Our team is the most supportive group of people I could ask for in my swimming career. I like that every single person is up and cheering for you, which is something you don’t always see on other teams. In every single event there is never someone who is not cheering for someone.”
She further indicated that it does not matter if it is a junior varsity or varsity race, there is always someone cheering on a teammate.
“Everyone matters and that’s what puts us on top in duals like this,” Augustyn said.
Her observation was a timely one considering how often old Abe swimmers were listed at the top of race results.
Coach Cora Stube helped confirm that Augustyn set a new pool record of 2:09.55 in the 200-yard individual medley during the meet. She also expressed her pleasure in her team’s friendships with the rival school.
“I know a lot of the North girls, and I think it’s really cool that they actually are friends,” Stube said. “Both teams are friends with each other, so that makes it more fun.”
Augustyn indicated she is pushing herself to break one or two of the breaststroke records currently listed in the pool at Memorial. She said breaststroke is her favorite event, and explained her medley races tend not to really hit top speed until she is swimming breaststroke.
Memorial will be back in the pool Saturday at Lincoln Park Middle School in Duluth. The Huskies will travel to River Falls Tuesday.