Faith Forsberg admitted she was nervous.
The Rice Lake junior was the favorite to win the Division 2 state championship in the 50-yard freestyle, coming into the state meet with the best seed time. With that time came the expectation that she’d be the swimmer to beat in the pursuit of a gold medal.
But even with those nerves, Forsberg had a level of confidence about her as she stepped onto her starting block two weeks ago.
“I knew I’d worked hard all season, and this was the time that I needed to prove that I can do this,” she said.
That’s exactly what she did. Forsberg finished the race in 24.13 seconds, holding off second place by 0.19 seconds to stamp the label of state champion on her illustrious career.
“It’s been a dream to have that accomplishment, and it was just super exciting,” Forsberg said. “It’s something that I’ve been dreaming of.”
And it showed her what she suspected for a while was true. A state championship didn’t need to just be a dream. It could be a reality.
“From the beginning of the season, I was confident. But I never knew that I’d even be seeded (at the state meet),” she said. “That was super exciting for me. And then winning the state championship, it showed me that I can do things if I put my mind toward it and work hard for it.”
The junior didn’t just prove a point to herself. She proved a point to the state: Even a place like Rice Lake can make a splash on the sport’s biggest stage.
Forsberg is the first swimmer in program history to win a state title.
“I think it shows that even a smaller school like Rice Lake can do this,” Warriors coach Bob Burdorf said. “It just gives us some more credibility.”
And while Forsberg didn’t know that she’d be at the top of the podium coming into the year, her coach had a hunch.
“She just has a natural ability, and she works really hard,” Burdorf said. “I had figured that she had a good shot at it this year.”
Part of that work ethic has been built through working with her older sister Grace. She’s a senior at Rice Lake, and the two have been swimming together for a long time.
Success seems to follow the girls in the pool. The pair of sisters helped the Warriors’ 200 medley relay team take fourth at the state meet.
“Her sister and her work together, so that kind of made them a dual-combination threat,” Burdorf said. “Her sister pushed her, being the older sister, and it kind of made them both push each other.”
Faith Forsberg had been building to the state championship over the course of her career. She took ninth in the 50 freestyle as a freshman and fifth as a sophomore.
She’s always had innate talent, Burdorf said, but her desire to improve is what sets Forsberg apart.
“I think it comes from her work ethic, and she learned a lot of that from her older sister,” he said. “I think she really looks up to her and she knows what it takes to get faster.”
The state championship breakthrough came in a season like no other. Throughout the summer, Forsberg wasn’t sure if there would even be a season thanks to the pandemic. But as time passed and the Warriors eventually got in the pool, she made the most of it.
“I was nervous that we weren’t even going to have a season, so at first I was worried because I love swimming and have been doing it my whole life,” she said. “So to get the opportunity, even though we had restrictions, it really made the state championship more exciting. We kind of take things for granted sometimes, and we’ve seen that things in life can be taken away. So to be able to have the chance to go to state, which some other people might not have, it was really eye-opening. I was really thankful.”