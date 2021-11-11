Faith Forsberg has already made Rice Lake history. Now she’s aiming to add to it.
Forsberg became the school’s first swimming state champion when she captured the Division 2 state title in the 50-yard freestyle last year. She accomplished the feat as a junior, meaning she’d get the chance to make it two in a row if things worked out in her senior season.
Now that opportunity is right in front of her. She’s seeded second in the event at this weekend’s state championships, putting her in contention for a potential second state title.
Forsberg won a sectional title in the event last weekend. That leaves only one more finals race left to win for the Warriors senior.
“I just went out and gave it my all,” Forsberg said after her sectional win. “Especially with it being my senior year I just wanted to give it all out, and when I won it’s just amazing, especially to finish off sectionals as being a senior and having that accomplishment was amazing.”
Forsberg leads the local contingent of competitors at the state championships, which run on Friday and Saturday at the Waukesha South Natatorium. Rice Lake will be well-represented in Division 2 on Friday, with Hannah Miller and two freestyle relays joining Forsberg.
“We had a great (sectional) meet,” Warriors coach Bob Burdorf said. “The girls came in and placed a lot higher than I thought they were going to.”
Eau Claire Memorial will have two athletes compete at state. Gabi Augustyn qualified in both the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke, while Madeline Weber earned a spot on the diving board.
Augustyn has the sixth-best time in the 100 breaststroke, likely giving her the chance to push for a spot on the podium. She’s in the second-fastest heat in the 200 individual medley.
Weber won a sectional title in diving to punch her ticket to the state meet. The senior will close out her prep career on the state’s biggest stage.
Chippewa Falls’ Peyton Watson will swim in two individual events at the Division 1 meet on Saturday. The Cardinal junior earned spots in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly. She owns a school record at Chi-Hi in the 100 butterfly, and that figures to be her premier event this weekend. She’s seeded seventh out of 24 swimmers in that race.
Chippewa Falls also has a relay team competing in the 400 freestyle relay. That unit placed third in the event at sectionals.
In Division 2, Rice Lake has another contender for a podium place beyond Forsberg. Miller won a sectional title in the 100 breaststroke, setting a new program record of 1:07.37 in the process. She’s seeded fifth in the event at the state meet.
Menomonie’s Mia Smith won a sectional title on the diving board last week to earn her way to the Division 2 state meet. She’s seeded 13th.
The Ladysmith co-op has two swimmers competing, Brooke Lechleitner and Madeline Bunton. Lechleitner, like Forsberg, is a state championship contender in the 50 freestyle. The two raced at sectionals, where Forsberg won by 0.04 seconds. Lechleitner is seeded third at state, and will also compete in the 100 freestyle.
Bunton will swim in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle.