ALTOONA — The Altoona girls tennis team set a goal this season to go to state as a team according to assistant coach Emily Dressel. As of Tuesday's Altoona sub-sectional meet, Dressel believed the goal was becoming more and more of a reality.
Altoona is the leader heading into sectionals later this week. The Rails rolled up 22 points, six ahead of second-place Regis.
"Altoona had a great day," Dressel said. "We're very proud of them, and they all gave their best effort. We won basically all the matches, and we couldn't be prouder. We are in a great position to try and take the team team to state."
She admitted part of her job as coach is helping the team realize its goal is realistic.
Newman Catholic is third with 14 points, and Columbus Catholic and Medford tallied 12 apiece. Antigo, Ashland and Phillips finished the day with zero team points.
Altoona was fresh off last week's second consecutive Middle Border Conference championship.
Dressel is not only proud of her athletes on the tennis court, but expressed pride in its academic prowess, too. She indicated each of her players is also in the top 25% of their respective classes academically. She commented about singles player Xeng Her being a good person shortly after Her stepped off the court after a heartbreaking tiebreak loss to Medford's Audrey Ruesch.
Her drew the top seed in the third flight of the singles match ups and bested Ashland's Lily Kovach 6-0, 6-0 to face Ruesch.
Altoona will have singles players Ava Bremer, Josie Rechek and Kenzie Schroeder compete at sectionals. Doubles duos Josie Rondestvedt/Bella Bauer, Sofia Bach/Katelyn Beltz and Ryanna Hesselink/Keyliana Desantis all qualified for sectionals as well.
The Altoona coach seemed especially proud her players are students first, and then athletes.
"They’re good tennis players, and even better people," Dressel said.
Regis/McDonell finished the 2021 season as runner-up at state. The Saints will have several competitors at sectionals. Colleen Callaghan, Ashley Chilson and Therese Kern all advanced in singles.
The Saints' No. 1 doubles team of Teigan Petersilka and Olivia Zavaleta also punched its ticket to the next round by winning its opening match.
Regis/McDonell's Callaghan beat Ashland's Isabelle Rasmussen 6-1, 6-0 to open her day. Railroader Bremer beat Rachel Fusak of Phillips 6-0, 6-0.
Dressel was appreciative of the organizational efforts of the team she worked with to prepare for Tuesday's event. She expressed appreciation for the patience and understanding while she was preparing for the event, and said everyone attending was open to her communications about times and locations for the day’s matches. The No. 1 and No. 2 flights played indoors at the Menard YMCA Tennis Center, and No. 3 and No. 4 played outdoors at the Altoona City Park.
Qualifying teams and individuals play next at the Menard YMCA Tennis Center on Thursday starting at 8 a.m.
The individual state tournament will be held Oct. 13-15 at Nielsen Stadium in Madison. The team tournament is scheduled for Oct. 21-22 at the same venue.