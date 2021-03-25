As the coach of both Eau Claire Memorial’s boys and girls teams, Jim Litscher knows what to expect out of a spring tennis season. He knows how lucky both the Old Abes and Eau Claire North have been to get in practices and matches outside at the start of this alternative fall period.
The teams preemptively scheduled practices indoors — some in the early hours of the morning — in preparation for chilly conditions.
“It’s a miracle,” Litscher said. “Normally we would have started the boys season right now, and I think the last boys season we played ... we didn’t even get outdoors until at least April 10, 11, 12.”
Instead, both city teams were able to get outside on the courts beside North High on Thursday, with the temperature only getting a tad uncomfortable right when the last matches wrapped up.
“It’s crazy, we’re literally out here in March playing an outdoor match, which you’d never expect,” first-year North coach Meghann Hoag said.
It’s a blessing for a pair of teams that have needed to be flexible in a most unusual year. Like the rest of the Eau Claire Area School District’s fall sports programs, Memorial and North’s girls tennis teams were forced to sit out the fall in hopes of playing in a newly formed period in early spring. Some players were skeptical about what that would look like, but both COVID and the weather have cooperated.
“I didn’t think we were going to have a season, or we were just going to have one match, tournament-style indoors or something,” North senior Nicole Franson said. “So I’m pretty glad we get a full season, or relatively full.”
Girls tennis teams were allowed to begin play in the alternative fall on March 15.
Players will have a chance to compete until the start of May, when the alternative fall state team tennis championships will be played at Eau Claire’s John & Fay Menard YMCA Tennis Center.
Individual state will be played on April 22 and 23 at Badger High School and Lake Geneva Tennis Club.
Memorial prevailed 7-0 on Thursday, with Molly Hower winning the No. 1 singles spot and the duo of Katie Rentzepis and Lexi Budzinski prevailing in No. 1 doubles.
“We’ve got quite a few young kids, quite a few new kids,” Litscher said. “We have a nice team. Like everybody, we just keep plugging away. We’ve got a ways to go. It’s a shorter season, so it’s a little more difficult to make the improvements we might like.”
Thursday was just North’s second match under Hoag’s watch. She said a large crop of returners have helped ease the transition, with most of the team bonding work already out of the way.
“It’s sweet just to be able to play some tennis, have fun with it too,” Hoag said. “We obviously want to win and compete, but it’s also nice to just be able to get out here.”
Mother nature will decide how often they will be able to.
“The only thing we can hope is that we don’t get some snow flying,” Hoag said with a laugh.
Eau Claire Memorial 7, Eau Claire North 0
Singles
No. 1: Molly Hower (M) def. Morgan Presler 6-0, 6-0. No. 2: Anna Hoitomt (M) def. Carolyn Rettke 6-0, 6-0. No. 3: Kiki Shea (M) def. Leah Nelson 6-0, 6-2. No. 4: Ziva Hirsch (M) def. Olivia Feltes 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1: Katie Rentzepis/Lexi Budzinski (M) def. Kalia Xiong/Nicole Franson 6-1, 6-2. No. 2: Kim Harvey/Chloe Beckermann (M) def. Jennifer Parker/Alyssa Dayton 6-1, 6-0. No. 3: Sophie Konzen/Charlie Zacho (M) def. Autumn Tafel/Brooke Vanderwyst 6-0, 6-0.