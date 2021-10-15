All local representatives at the girls tennis individual state tournament were eliminated on Friday, the second day of competition in Madison.
Rice Lake's Lexington Berger and Kallahan Bowman secured program history Thursday when the doubles pair became the first Warriors to advance at the event. They advanced again in an all-local matchup in the second round of Division 2, besting Altoona's Josie Rondestvedt and Bella Bauer 6-4, 7-6 (3), but were beaten in the quarterfinals 6-0, 6-2 by Rebecca Daskal and Isabel Werner of the University School of Milwaukee. Daskal and Werner are the top ranked pair in the field.
Regis' Evie Shepich and Teigan Petersilka also reached the D2 doubles quarterfinals Friday, opening the day's action with a 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 triumph against Shorewood's Jamie Puppe and Becca Cheever. They were eliminated later in the afternoon by Catholic Memorial's Jeslyn Singson and Courtney Sturm, 6-2, 6-2.
In Division 2 singles, Mondovi's Caitlyn Stadter and Regis' Sofie Merrick both saw their path end in the second round. Stadter fell 6-3, 6-3 to Fox Valley Lutheran's Olivia Pethan, while Merrick fell 6-1, 6-0 to East Troy's Lauren Lindow.
Merrick, Shepich and Petersilka still have the team state tournament to look forward to. Regis is the No. 3 seed in the four-team Division 2 field. Play begins next Saturday.
Menomonie's Anna Wheeler and Jaycie Luzinski were the lone Chippewa Valley natives in Division 1. The doubles pair were defeated 6-0, 6-1 by Whitefish Bay's Paige Plemel and Bryn Gonzales in the second round.