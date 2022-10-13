Division 1 girls tennis sectional

The Eau Claire Memorial doubles team of Kim Harvey (left) and Livy Parrett (right) celebrates after a point during a sectional match on Oct. 5 at the Menard YMCA Tennis Center.

 Photo by Branden Nall

The Eau Claire Memorial doubles team of Livy Parrett and Kim Harvey extended its season another day by winning its opening match at the WIAA individual state tournament on Thursday in Madison.

Parrett and Harvey swept Sun Prairie East's Reagan Schwartzer and Grace Kramschuster 6-1, 6-1 in the first round of the Division 1 tournament. The Old Abe duo will face Kettle Moraine's Maddie Blanchard and Alison Abhold in the second round on Friday morning.