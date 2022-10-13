The Eau Claire Memorial doubles team of Livy Parrett and Kim Harvey extended its season another day by winning its opening match at the WIAA individual state tournament on Thursday in Madison.
Parrett and Harvey swept Sun Prairie East's Reagan Schwartzer and Grace Kramschuster 6-1, 6-1 in the first round of the Division 1 tournament. The Old Abe duo will face Kettle Moraine's Maddie Blanchard and Alison Abhold in the second round on Friday morning.
Eau Claire North's Morgan Presler and Leah Nelson were knocked out in their opening match against Madison West's Tyra Gustavson and Molly Ryan, 6-2, 6-1. Menomonie's Anna Wheeler and Jaycie Luzinski fell in their opener against Middleton's Ashley Andler and Amy Li, 6-2, 6-0.
In Division 1 singles, Memorial's Ava Erickson lost to Neenah's Izzy Murray 6-4, 7-6 (5) in the first round.
In Division 2 singles, Regis/McDonell's Colleen Callaghan swept Lake Mills' Claudia Curtis 6-4, 7-5 to advance to the second round. She will face fifth-seeded Aubrey Jayne of University School of Milwaukee on Friday. Regis/McDonell's Brittany Martin, Altoona's Ava Bremer and Josie Rechek and Mondovi's Courtney Stadter all fell in the first round.
Altoona's Josie Rondestvedt and Bella Bauer, the No. 6 seed, beat Xavier's Addison Hervey and Gabby Stammer 6-1, 6-0 to advance to Friday. Rice Lake's Emily Mofle and Natalie Nolin, seeded eighth, also moved on with a 6-2, 6-0 win over a duo from Fox Valley Lutheran.
The state tournament continues through Friday and Saturday in Madison.