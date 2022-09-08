The Eau Claire Memorial girls tennis team hosted rival Eau Claire North on Thursday and walked away with a 6-1 victory.
Three of the matches spectators seemed most focused on were in the doubles flights. Several players from North approached coach Meghann Hoag as the No. 2 doubles match was nearing its conclusion, excitedly telling her, “they’re playing a third set, they’re playing a third set!”
Hoag expressed pride in her entire team from top to bottom.
"They all put in a lot of effort in the offseason," Hoag said. "I think that is showing now that we’re in the season, and they just have good energy and are willing to fight to the very end.”
Memorial coach Jim Litscher acknowledged all the doubles matches were close, with Memorial winning two of the three. He also pointed out the singles matches had gone well, too.
Memorial’s Ava Erickson defeated Miah Nelson 6-4, 6-2 in the No. 1 singles match. Ziva Hirsch defeated Kailey Bates of North 6-4, 6–2 at No. 2 singles. Katelyn Anderson bested North’s Olivia Feltes 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3. Finally, Natalie Scovil defeated Isabelle Robideaux 6–4, and 6-1 in the No. 4 singles match.
The Old Abes' Kim Harvey and Livy Parrett defeated Morgan Presler and Leah Nelson 7-5, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles. In No. 2 doubles, Brianna Fletcher and Katie Wilson defeated Gretel Elvig and Alyssa Dayton 6-7, 6-1, 6-2. North’s Ally Quashnick and Clare LaFave defeated Eylsa Barnes and Britta Meyer 1-6, 6-0, and 7-6 at No. 3 doubles.
North will play next at 11 a.m. Saturday at Menomonie. Memorial is scheduled to travel to Nicolet High School on Friday.
"We have some tough tournaments coming up the next two weekends," Litscher said, "and hopefully we’ll play some good competition and hopefully get better and then come right back on Tuesday and play Menomonie.”