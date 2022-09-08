Eau Claire North at Eau Claire Memorial girls tennis

Eau Claire Memorial's Ava Erickson hits the ball during a No. 1 singles match against Eau Claire North on Thursday at Memorial.

 Photo by Branden Nall

The Eau Claire Memorial girls tennis team hosted rival Eau Claire North on Thursday and walked away with a 6-1 victory.

Three of the matches spectators seemed most focused on were in the doubles flights. Several players from North approached coach Meghann Hoag as the No. 2 doubles match was nearing its conclusion, excitedly telling her, “they’re playing a third set, they’re playing a third set!”