Chilly, breezy conditions did not seem to cool the competition in several matches at Tuesday's Big Rivers girls tennis championships. For instance, Memorial junior Ava Erickson found a good match in Hudson's Lily Holmberg for the No. 1 singles championship, which Erickson won 6-1, 6-1.

"It's always good to have competition because it pushes you to play to the best of your ability,” Erickson said with a nod toward Holmberg.