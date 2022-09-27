Chilly, breezy conditions did not seem to cool the competition in several matches at Tuesday's Big Rivers girls tennis championships. For instance, Memorial junior Ava Erickson found a good match in Hudson's Lily Holmberg for the No. 1 singles championship, which Erickson won 6-1, 6-1.
"It's always good to have competition because it pushes you to play to the best of your ability,” Erickson said with a nod toward Holmberg.
Erickson topped Anna Ebner of Chippewa Falls in the first round before taking on Miah Nelson of North in the second. Holmberg faced Sylvia Kleker of River Falls first, before taking on Issy Brinkman from New Richmond in the second round, whom she defeated 6-4, 6-1 to move on to playing Erickson.
Hudson won the conference title, becoming the first non-Memorial team to do so since 2008. The Old Abes won the last 12 Big Rivers championships. The Raiders unseated them by totaling 28 points to top the conference standings this season. Hudson went unbeaten in duals and won every individual title except No. 1 singles at the conference tournament.
Memorial had runners-up at No. 3 and No. 4 singles and No. 1 doubles. Menomonie's No. 3 doubles team was the runner-up in that flight.
The Big Rivers tournament was split between the courts at Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North this year. The No. 1 and No. 2 matches for singles and doubles were held at Memorial, as were all championship matches. The threes and fours played across town at North, which is where all consolation matches were played as well.
North coach Meghann Hoag indicated early in the day that she was proud of her Huskies and was hoping to come out of the day with a conference champion or two. North had several players finish fourth in their respective flights.
Memorial was the conference runner-up and New Richmond placed third. Menomonie finished fourth, North took fifth and Rice Lake was sixth.
The postseason begins with sub-sectionals next Monday and Tuesday. Sectionals run a couple of days afterward.