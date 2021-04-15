The Eau Claire Memorial girls tennis program will continue its time-honored tradition of sending competitors to the state tournament.
The latest group of Old Abes earned their spots at the WIAA sectional at the Menard YMCA Tennis Center on Thursday.
One singles player and one doubles team earned automatic state tournament berths for the Old Abes, who have made it a yearly tradition to get to state.
Molly Hower was the runner-up at No. 1 singles. The junior fell to Neenah's Ava Dunsirn 6-3, 6-3 in the finals, but still earned a place at state by virtue of finishing in the top four.
Memorial's top doubles duo of Katie Rentzepis and Lexi Budzinski won its first match of the day to book its trip to state. They fell in the semifinals, but recovered to earn a third-place finish at sectionals.
The Old Abes narrowly missed out on the team sectional title, falling two points shy of Neenah.
A team sectional championship would have meant Memorial could compete at the team state tournament from the comforts of home. The alternate fall's team state tournament is being held at the Menard YMCA Tennis Center in Eau Claire. But by winning the sectional title, Neenah earned the state berth.
Memorial's Ki Ki Shea was the top finisher at No. 3 singles, and the Old Abes No. 3 doubles team of Sophie Konzen and Charley Zacho also took first in its flight.
At No. 2 singles, Anna Hoitomt took second place for the Old Abes. She fell to Neenah's Nora Paape, an unbeaten freshman, in the finals. Memorial's Ziva Hirsch took third at No. 4 singles.
In doubles, Kim Harvey and Chloe Beckermann took third in the No. 2 flight.
Eau Claire North singles player Morgan Presler and the Huskies' doubles team of Kalia Xiong and Jennifer Parker competed at the sectional, but fell in the opening round.
The top four finishers in both the singles and doubles No. 1 flights earned a spot at state, along with the winners of the singles and doubles No. 2 flights.
The individual state meet is set for April 22 and 23 at Lake Geneva Tennis Club and Badger High School. In addition to the automatic qualifiers, eight additional singles players and eight additional doubles teams will earn an at-large spot at the tournament. That leaves the door open for other locals to compete at state.