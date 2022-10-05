One of the most intensely watched duels at Wednesday’s Division 1 girls tennis sectional at the Menard YMCA Tennis Center in Eau Claire was the top flight match between Leah Nelson and Morgan Presler of Eau Claire North and Livy Parrett and Kim Harvey of Memorial.

While Harvey and Parrett prevailed over their crosstown rivals 6-1, 6-2, both pairs of girls are headed to the individual state tournament at the Nielsen Stadium in Madison Oct. 13-15. Memorial coach Jim Litscher acknowledged the rivalry, and said it was just fun to see the girls playing together.