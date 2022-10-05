One of the most intensely watched duels at Wednesday’s Division 1 girls tennis sectional at the Menard YMCA Tennis Center in Eau Claire was the top flight match between Leah Nelson and Morgan Presler of Eau Claire North and Livy Parrett and Kim Harvey of Memorial.
While Harvey and Parrett prevailed over their crosstown rivals 6-1, 6-2, both pairs of girls are headed to the individual state tournament at the Nielsen Stadium in Madison Oct. 13-15. Memorial coach Jim Litscher acknowledged the rivalry, and said it was just fun to see the girls playing together.
“A lot of these kids have played together all four years of their high school careers,” Litscher said. “So, it’s always fun. They’re all friends. They all train together year round.”
Harvey and Parrett echoed their coach, indicating it was fun for them to play Nelson and Presler because they all know each other.
The Memorial duo came to fruition midway through the season when Litscher noticed Parrett would make a good doubles partner. She and Harvey indicated it did not take them long to gel as a pair.
“I remember our first match,” Parrett said. “Coach kind of threw me into doubles and I never played it before. We just practiced, no matter what we just figured it out pretty quickly.”
Harvey, who has already had a chance to play in the Nielsen Stadium, said, “Livy was really, really optimistic (about the switch from singles to doubles). She had a good mindset about switching, so that was awesome.”
The duo agreed their non-court communications with one another have helped them build a good team.
Parrett said Harvey’s experience playing doubles, especially against certain opponents, proved beneficial for her since Harvey could advise her on the best way to play certain people.
Nelson is excited to have made it to state.
“I’ve been to the sectionals. This is my third time, and I’ve never made it to state so that’s exciting,” Nelson said. “I’m happy with how we did.”
Presler and Nelson are also a new pair this season, since both played singles in previous years. The twosome admitted having complementary skills on the court has been helpful; but, like their crosstown counterparts they did not work perfectly together at first.
“It took a bit for us to get used to working with one another,” Presler said. “Once we got over that initial awkwardness, we really clicked and we’ve been doing really well since then.”
“We put a lot of effort into the off-season, and we practiced for probably three to five times a week throughout the winter and summer leading up to the season,” Nelson added. “We both knew we wanted to make it to state, so we put in the hard work to get there.”
In singles, Memorial’s Ava Erickson clinched a spot at state by taking third in the top flight. Menomonie’s Aleigha Gilbertson was the sectional champion in the No. 3 flight.
The team state tournament will be played in Madison Oct. 21-22. Hudson punched its ticket to that meet by winning the sectional title on Wednesday. Memorial finished second, New Richmond was third, and North and Menomonie tied for fourth.