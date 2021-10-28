It didn't occur to her until things were almost settled. But eventually, Evie Shepich knew what was at stake.
With the other results slowly starting to trickle in, the Regis senior came to realize that her doubles match was the swing vote. If she and Teigan Petersilka beat their opposition from Edgewood, the Ramblers would go somewhere they'd only been once before.
The pressure was on. A spot in the Division 2 state championship was on the line.
"The coaches of course didn't tell us that it all depended on us, and we didn't really realize that until the end of the second set," Shepich said. "In the last couple of games, I don't think my partner knew but I kind of had a sneaking suspicion that some of the weight was on our shoulders."
That made it that much sweeter when the Regis duo closed out their match in straight sets in the state semifinals on Saturday. When Shepich and Petersilka defeated Samantha Buchner and Maeve Shanahan in No. 1 doubles, they had officially sealed the Ramblers' spot in the state championship dual.
"Once that match finished, we were all jumping up and hugging each other and celebrating," fellow doubles player Abby Erickson said. "We were so excited that we got to play another match that day."
The championship didn't shake out how the Ramblers would have wanted — Regis fell to Catholic Memorial 6-1 in the state final — but they were ultimately pleased with what they were able to accomplish.
By taking home the state runner-up trophy, this year's team became the second in program history to take second at the team state tournament. The only other Regis squad to achieve the feat did so in 2016.
"I think it's really special to have all of our names associated with a big accomplishment like that," senior singles player Sofie Merrick said. "Obviously we could have went farther, but I'm still really proud of the way we played."
Colleen Callaghan became the first Regis player to win a match in a WIAA state championship dual when she beat Catholic Memorial's Grace Dorow 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles. When the Ramblers reached the state championship in 2016, they fell 7-0.
Regis has competed at the team state tournament nine times since 2010, but those trips often ended in the semifinals. It was a source of pride to have broken through that barrier this time around.
"It's an honor to have gotten so far," Shepich said. "We've been working so hard, a lot of us since middle school. To end my season with matching a record, it's surreal."
"It was a great moment," Erickson added. "I remember when the other team went to state six years ago, it was a really big deal. It was a really good group of girls and tennis players. For us to now be one of those groups that can bring home a second-place trophy is really meaningful and a huge accomplishment."
The Ramblers will graduate an influential senior class this year. They couldn't have asked to go out any other way than playing in the final match of the season.
"It's really nice to have something to show for how hard we worked throughout the season," Merrick said. "It meant a lot to make it to a state final. It's as far as you can go in a season, so I'm really proud of that."